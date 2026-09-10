Step by Step Together

Sofia* and her husband are raising seven children. Every day, they work hard to provide the essentials for their family. Yet despite all their efforts, they continue to live in very modest conditions.

Their home is an old outbuilding that they have been gradually converting into a place to live with their own hands. Even today, however, it still lacks many basic necessities.

It was during the distribution of seeds and seedlings through the Seed Project that Operation Blessing volunteers first met Sofia’s family. That meeting marked the beginning of a relationship that has continued for several years.

Over time, the volunteers helped the family obtain some of the essential items they needed for their home, supporting them whenever they could. But their support became especially important when Sofia’s husband became seriously ill and was no longer able to work.

During that difficult season, the food parcels the family received through the Hunger Relief Project helped ensure the children had enough to eat. In the midst of uncertainty, the family knew they were not facing those challenges alone.

Each year, Sofia and her husband also take part in the Seed Project. With the seeds and seedlings they receive, they cultivate their land, grow vegetables and preserve food for the winter. It not only helps feed their family but also enables them to continue providing for their children through their own hard work.

Through the ministry of their local church and the support of Operation Blessing volunteers, Sofia’s family not only learned more about God’s love but also experienced it through practical care, timely help and the genuine compassion of those who walked alongside them.

Today, the family continues to face life’s challenges one step at a time. But they know they are no longer walking that journey alone.

*Name changed to protect the identity of the family.