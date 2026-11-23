‘What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all – how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things?’

(Romans 8:31-32, NIV)

In Ephesians 6:10-17 there is a very explicit call to arms.

The passage says this:

‘Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armour of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.’

Some people may prefer not to concern themselves with spiritual warfare, burying their heads in the sand and pretending like there is not a very real enemy out there whose mission objective is to steal, kill and destroy (see John 10:10).

This strategy may feel more comfortable than the alternative, but I believe that it is unwise to avoid all talk of spiritual armour and attack entirely.

To swing the pendulum in the other direction, some are in the habit of finding a demon under every ‘rock’ in their lives.

The tyre goes flat – enemy attack.

The microwave goes bust – attack.

Whilst it is prudent to observe that the enemy can inflict practical attacks on our lives, certainly, it is not best practice to give him the clout we sometimes do for every inconvenience.

So, what are we to do with the knowledge that we all have an enemy out there who is prowling around like a roaring lion seeking whom he shall devour? (See 1 Peter 5:8)

Put on your armour.

We have head-to-toe armour from God that protects our minds, hearts, integrity and walk with the Lord, with a shield and sword included for good measure.

We have not been left unarmed and abandoned in the fight against evil, we are more than equipped to defend ourselves.

Not only are we called to armour up each day of our lives, but we are also assured that if God is for us, who can be against us, as today’s title scripture encourages us!

When you feel attacked and beaten down by the enemy’s schemes, remember that you have the ultimate victory through your salvation in Jesus Christ.

In this world you may have trouble but take heart for Jesus has overcome the world! (See John 16:33).

My message to us today is threefold:

Put on your armour everyday so that you can withstand the schemes and fiery arrows of the enemy. Remember whose you are. If you have confessed Jesus Christ as your Lord and Saviour, you belong to Him. And greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world. You are on the winning side. When the Lord Jesus comes back for His Bride (the Church), He will roll up the heavens and the earth like a scroll and usher in a new heaven and a new earth (see Revelation 21:1). All who know Him will live in eternity with Him. He will be their God, and they will be His people.

Be encouraged brothers and sisters in Christ. God is for you. Who can stand against you?