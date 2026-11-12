A School Bag, A Message of Hope for 300 Children in Wales 

For many children, the start of a new school year brings excitement, but it can also bring uncertainty. New surroundings, changing friendships, the pressure to fit in and challenges at home or in the classroom can make life difficult.
For children entering Year 6, these experiences come at an important time as they begin their final year of primary school and prepare for the changes ahead.
In September, 300 children across Wales received something to help them prepare for the year ahead, along with a reminder of something far more important: they are loved by God, and they can turn to Him whatever life may bring.
Through CBN UK & Europe’s Superbook Back to School campaign, 300 children received a Superbook school bag filled with essential supplies. Working in partnership with Sporting Marvels, we were able to meet a practical need while creating an opportunity to share the hope of Jesus with the next generation.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
We know that childhood isn’t always easy. Behind the beginning of a new school year, some children face loneliness, difficult friendships, uncertainty about the future or challenges that others may never see. Whatever their circumstances, every child deserves to know that they are seen, valued and deeply loved by God.
That is why reaching children with the Gospel matters so much. We don’t simply want to give children resources or provide something to make their school year a little easier. We want them to have the opportunity to discover who Jesus is, understand His love for them and learn that they can turn to Him in every season of life.
Through Superbook, we bring the stories of the Bible to life through the adventures of Chris, Joy and Gizmo. Children can discover how people in Scripture faced fear, uncertainty and difficult circumstances, how God remained faithful to them and what it means to put their trust in Him.
Each school bag included an invitation for children and their families to explore Superbook further through its YouTube channel, giving them an opportunity to continue discovering these stories together with their families at home.
Our hope is that this small act of encouragement will be the beginning of something much greater: opportunities for children to hear God’s Word, ask questions about faith and come to know Jesus for themselves.
At CBN, our heart is to share the Gospel and make disciples, reaching people with the hope of Jesus wherever they are. That includes children, who are not simply the church of tomorrow but an important part of the church today.
We believe every child should have the opportunity to hear about Jesus and discover the truth of God’s Word in a way they can understand.
But this work cannot happen in isolation. It takes partnerships with local organisations, churches, families and people who share a heart for reaching the next generation.
Our partnership with Sporting Marvels continues to provide wonderful opportunites to connect with children across Wales, bringing practical help and the message of God’s love together.
This September, each school bag was a simple expression of care, but it also represented an opportunity to reach a child with the Gospel and help open the door to a lifelong journey of faith.
We may not know all the challenges these children will face as they grow up, or where their journeys will take them. But we know the hope they can find in Jesus, and we want every child to have the opportunity to discover it.
We are incredibly grateful to everyone whose generosity helped make this campaign possible. Your support enabled us to reach 300 children with practical supplies, encouragement and an invitation to discover more about Jesus.
Please join us in praying for these children as they continue through the school year. Pray for those facing difficulties at home or at school, those struggling with friendships and those who may feel lonely, overlooked or uncertain about what lies ahead. Above all, pray that they will encounter the love of Jesus and discover that they are never beyond His reach.
There are so many children who still need to hear the Gospel. Through Superbook, we want to reach more of them, while equipping parents, supporting churches and giving families resources to help children grow in their relationship with God.
Together, we can help the next generation discover God’s Word, encounter Jesus and become disciples who carry His light into the world.
Would you join us in reaching more children with the hope of Jesus? Visit Superbookclub.uk to find out how.