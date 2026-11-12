A School Bag, A Message of Hope for 300 Children in Wales 

More Than a School Bag We know that childhood isn’t always easy. Behind the beginning of a new school year, some children face loneliness, difficult friendships, uncertainty about the future or challenges that others may never see. Whatever their circumstances, every child deserves to know that they are seen, valued and deeply loved by God. That is why reaching children with the Gospel matters so much. We don’t simply want to give children resources or provide something to make their school year a little easier. We want them to have the opportunity to discover who Jesus is, understand His love for them and learn that they can turn to Him in every season of life. Through Superbook, we bring the stories of the Bible to life through the adventures of Chris, Joy and Gizmo. Children can discover how people in Scripture faced fear, uncertainty and difficult circumstances, how God remained faithful to them and what it means to put their trust in Him. Each school bag included an invitation for children and their families to explore Superbook further through its YouTube channel, giving them an opportunity to continue discovering these stories together with their families at home. Our hope is that this small act of encouragement will be the beginning of something much greater: opportunities for children to hear God’s Word, ask questions about faith and come to know Jesus for themselves.

Reaching the New Generation At CBN, our heart is to share the Gospel and make disciples, reaching people with the hope of Jesus wherever they are. That includes children, who are not simply the church of tomorrow but an important part of the church today. We believe every child should have the opportunity to hear about Jesus and discover the truth of God’s Word in a way they can understand. But this work cannot happen in isolation. It takes partnerships with local organisations, churches, families and people who share a heart for reaching the next generation. Our partnership with Sporting Marvels continues to provide wonderful opportunites to connect with children across Wales, bringing practical help and the message of God’s love together. This September, each school bag was a simple expression of care, but it also represented an opportunity to reach a child with the Gospel and help open the door to a lifelong journey of faith. We may not know all the challenges these children will face as they grow up, or where their journeys will take them. But we know the hope they can find in Jesus, and we want every child to have the opportunity to discover it.