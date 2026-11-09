The Ministry of Giving 

Entirely On Their Own As todays title Bible verse states, the decision to give by the Corinthian church was ‘entirely their own’. I think this is an important part of scripture to emphasise. As we have read that we should never give under compulsion or reluctance, it is clear that giving is a deeply personal heart matter. You know your financial circumstances better than anyone and can also discern what your heart is encouraging you to do or to give best. Rather than giving under pressure or being told what to give it is always best to decide within yourself, after asking the Lord, with prayerful consideration, what action He is asking you to take.

Urgently In the hour we live in, where talk of the end times and the return of Jesus is so prevalent, there is a sense of urgency around the mission and ministry of the Gospel. Those who do not know the Lord must be reached with the truth of salvation and the opportunity to personally know Him. There are many organisations and ministries that exist to do just that – to share the passionate love of Jesus with those who do not yet know Him. But all of these churches, charities and missions need fuel to keep going to the ends of the earth with the message of Jesus. That fuel can look like prayer, yes, but it also looks like finance to propel the Gospel into spaces and places where it has not yet reached. My encouragement to us who follow Jesus would be to take a measured and sober assessment of our personal situations and ensure two things: We are tithing into the storehouse where we take from. This looks like giving at least a tenth of our gross income to the local church that we call family. This ensures that the preaching, teaching and worship of God can continue and that individuals who have not yet accepted Jesus as their Lord and Saviour have a place to go to hear about salvation and be discipled in the ways of the Kingdom. We are giving. I think it is important to remember that tithing and giving are two separate things. The tithe is simply returning to God a tenth of what He has already so generously given us. Giving is an additional offering to the places we feel called to encourage with our gifts. Let us take seriously the spiritual climate and temperature of the days we live in and ask the Lord how and where He would have us sow for the advancement of the Gospel throughout the earth.