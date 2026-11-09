The Ministry of Giving 

‘…Entirely on their own, they urgently pleaded with us for the privilege of sharing in this service to the Lord’s people.’
(2 Corinthians 8v3-4, NIV)
Giving can be such a sensitive subject to broach, especially in the Church.
As living costs rise and many are feeling the ‘pinch’ of increasing financial responsibilities, to consider giving amidst this climate feels challenging.
At CBN it is our posture that scripture should dictate our attitude towards giving. We never want the needs of the ministry to overshadow obedience to scripture and our mindset towards giving, and we always hold fast to the verse that encourages ‘cheerful giving’.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
As todays title Bible verse states, the decision to give by the Corinthian church was ‘entirely their own’.
I think this is an important part of scripture to emphasise.
As we have read that we should never give under compulsion or reluctance, it is clear that giving is a deeply personal heart matter. You know your financial circumstances better than anyone and can also discern what your heart is encouraging you to do or to give best.
Rather than giving under pressure or being told what to give it is always best to decide within yourself, after asking the Lord, with prayerful consideration, what action He is asking you to take.
In the hour we live in, where talk of the end times and the return of Jesus is so prevalent, there is a sense of urgency around the mission and ministry of the Gospel. Those who do not know the Lord must be reached with the truth of salvation and the opportunity to personally know Him.
There are many organisations and ministries that exist to do just that – to share the passionate love of Jesus with those who do not yet know Him. But all of these churches, charities and missions need fuel to keep going to the ends of the earth with the message of Jesus.
That fuel can look like prayer, yes, but it also looks like finance to propel the Gospel into spaces and places where it has not yet reached.
My encouragement to us who follow Jesus would be to take a measured and sober assessment of our personal situations and ensure two things:
Let us take seriously the spiritual climate and temperature of the days we live in and ask the Lord how and where He would have us sow for the advancement of the Gospel throughout the earth.
The people of Corinthian church considered it a privilege to give into the service of the apostles, spreading the Good News of Jesus throughout the region and beyond.
We cannot all be apostles, nor should we be. Some must be evangelists, teachers, prophets or pastors. However, all ‘go’ into the mission field and share the Gospel with the lost. And this is a privilege.
If you cannot ‘go’, it is still an honour to be included, financially, in the work of the Kingdom.
Some even have a special ‘grace’ upon their lives to give and have been called to the ministry of giving.
I heard of one such gentleman whose name was Richard. Richard’s story – which he so eloquently delivers – has been circulating social media recently. Richard explains that he is dying of cancer and speaks of how, over the course of his life, he has pursued comfort and security in earthly things. The house. The holidays. The cars.
But when he received a revelation of what his resources could achieve in the earth to advance the Gospel of Jesus, he was hooked. He went on in his later years to fund and support many kingdom projects that have borne great fruit.
My prayer is that we all receive such a revelation that we no longer consider the comforts that money can give us, but rather we seek to further the mission of Jesus as a priority in our lives, just as Richard did.
‘Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.’
(2 Corinthians 9:6-8, NIV)