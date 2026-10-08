A Harvest to Be Proud Of

*The child’s name has been changed to protect his identity.

Denis* is 13 years old. Energetic and active, he is quick to learn, eager to help and often the first to notice when something needs to be done.

Denis and his brother are growing up in a single-parent family in Moldova. Their father has not lived with them since Denis was three years old. At the time, he was too young to fully understand the change, but as he has grown older, he has felt his father’s absence more deeply. At the same time, Denis has developed a growing sense of responsibility towards his mum and family and wants to be a support to them.

Denis attends an Orphan’s Promise Training Centre, where children and young people have opportunities to grow, develop practical life skills and learn through Christian values. Denis particularly enjoys the Farmer School, one of the Centre’s programmes where children and young people gain hands-on experience in growing and caring for plants.

Denis is one of the most consistent participants in the classes and practical work in the greenhouses. He enjoys learning something new and then putting it straight into practice. His mentors have noticed that he does not always need to be told what to do — often, he sees what needs attention and gets to work on his own initiative.

Last spring, through support provided by the Hunger Relief Moldova project, Denis’s family received a small greenhouse. For Denis, it was an opportunity to put into practice at home what he had been learning at Farmer School.

He began growing tomatoes and cucumbers and caring for the plants himself. Now Denis can see the results of his work — from the first shoots to vegetables he can harvest and bring to the family table.

What brings him particular joy is knowing that his work allows him to help his mum. The family can enjoy fresh vegetables at home and preserve part of the harvest for winter, helping to reduce their food costs a little.

For Denis, the small greenhouse has become more than a source of fresh vegetables. It is a place where he can use what he has learned, practice responsibility and see that, even at 13, the work of his own hands can make a meaningful contribution to his family.

This work has been made possible by global CBN partners. Through the support of friends around the world, children and families in Moldova can receive practical help and opportunities to develop skills that help them become more self-reliant and navigate everyday challenges.