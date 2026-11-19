Four-year-old Milena* is a bright, energetic little girl who loves learning, playing and spending time with her friends. She enjoys her preschool in Serbia so much that, every year, she asks her mum to bring a birthday cake and juice so she can celebrate her special day with the other children.

But when Milena first joined the preschool, expressing herself did not come easily. She struggled with speech and found it difficult to communicate with others.

At the Christian preschool supported by Operation Blessing, Milena found a welcoming place to learn alongside other children from the local Roma community. Through everyday activities, songs, games and time spent with her friends, she began developing her communication skills.

Learning Serbian is an important part of the preschool programme. Many children in the community grow up speaking Romani at home and may begin public preschool with little or no knowledge of Serbian. This can make it difficult to understand their teachers or take part in classroom activities. By helping children develop their language skills, the preschool prepares them for the next stage of their education.

For Milena, the changes have been wonderful to see. She has become more confident in speaking and expressing herself, formed friendships and now joins in preschool activities with enthusiasm.

The preschool has also become a special place for Milena to grow in her faith.

Milena and her sister had been hoping for a little brother. At preschool, Milena often spoke about her wish, and soon the two girls began praying together. Their parents prayed too, and the preschool community joined the family in bringing their hopes before God.

In time, their family welcomed a baby boy. For Milena and her sister, it was a joyful moment after many prayers.

Today, Milena continues to enjoy preschool, learning new skills, spending time with her friends and discovering more about God’s love. Her eagerness to learn and the joy she brings to each activity are a wonderful encouragement to those who care for her.

Through Operation Blessing’s work alongside local Christian partners, children like Milena can receive early learning opportunities, encouragement and loving care that help prepare them for the years ahead.

This story was made possible by the generosity of global CBN donors.

*Name changed and image blurred to protect the identity of our beneficiaries.