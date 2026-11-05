Growing Up Where He Belongs 

Today, Darius is 15 years old. He is doing well at school, takes pride in his beautiful handwriting and always tries to do his best. Most of all, he loves football, regularly attends training and is always willing to help out at home.

But the beginning of his life looked very different.

Darius was born in Romania and was left without parental care at a very young age. When he was just three years old, he came into the care of a local Christian organisation that works in partnership with Orphan’s Promise to help vulnerable children and families, including through orphanhood prevention and family placement programmes.

At the time, Darius could not yet speak. He struggled to chew food properly and was afraid to sleep alone. He needed stability, individual care and support with his development.

At the organisation’s centre, Darius received the support he needed and began attending Sunshine School, a unique Christian school for children with disabilities and special educational needs, where education is combined with therapeutic support and an individual approach to each child.

At the heart of the organisation’s work, however, is the belief that, whenever possible, children belong in families. And as a Christian organisation, it always seeks to place children with Christian families.

And just a few months later, that opportunity came for Darius.

A Christian family expressed a desire to welcome not one, but two children into their home. Through the organisation’s Placement Programme, Darius and another boy of the same age were placed with the family together.

They welcomed Darius as one of their own, surrounding him with love, patience and consistent care.

And gradually, things began to change.

Darius began to speak. He grew in confidence and continued to make progress year after year. By the time he reached his first year of school, his progress had been so significant that he was officially removed from the disability classification he had previously received.

The organisation’s support did not end when Darius joined his new family. It continued to walk alongside Darius and his foster parents, providing practical, educational and medical support according to the family’s individual needs.

More than ten years have now passed.

The three-year-old boy who once could not speak and was afraid to sleep alone is now an active 15-year-old. Darius is doing well at school, pursuing his love of football, helping at home and, most importantly, growing up in a family he loves.

His story shows how much can change when a child receives consistent love and care, and when a family has the support it needs to continue walking alongside them.

Through the support of global CBN partners, Christian organisations like this one can continue helping vulnerable children and families in Romania, combining practical care with a Christian commitment to the value of every child and God’s love for them.