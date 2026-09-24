Hope Arrived Just in Time for Earthquake Victims in the Philippines

A Family Left Without Shelter That night, Fatima and her family slept outside. She gathered pieces of tin roofing from damaged structures and fashioned a temporary shelter so they would have some protection. But it wasn’t just the loss of her home that weighed on her heart. “I am emotional because I don’t know if someone will help me, because I am already a widow,” Fatima said. She was not alone in her suffering. Nearly 90 percent of the houses in their area were destroyed. Some families crowded into evacuation centers. Others camped beside roads, basketball courts, or the remains of their homes.

Emergency Relief for Earthquake Victims in the Philippines But help was already on the way. The generosity of CBN donors across the globe reached Fatima’s community with food bags, hygiene kits, blankets, mats, solar lights, and tents. For earthquake victims in the Philippines, these emergency supplies brought comfort and practical support during an uncertain time. Ninety families received emergency relief, including shelter and light while electricity remained unavailable. Compassion like this reminded individuals and families in desperate need that they were not alone—and that hope can arrive even in the darkest moments.