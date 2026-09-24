Hope Arrived Just in Time for Earthquake Victims in the Philippines

PHILIPPINES — When the earth began to shake, Fatima’s first instinct was to protect her grandson. As the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao, she hurried outside carrying the child in her arms. Then she watched as disaster changed their world. “My house has collapsed,” Fatima told us. “Everything is gone. Everything is destroyed.” Fatima sat on the dirt, overwhelmed by what had happened. Most of her belongings were buried beneath the rubble—including basic necessities. “Almost all that we had is gone,” she mourned. “Even rice,” she said.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
That night, Fatima and her family slept outside. She gathered pieces of tin roofing from damaged structures and fashioned a temporary shelter so they would have some protection. But it wasn’t just the loss of her home that weighed on her heart. “I am emotional because I don’t know if someone will help me, because I am already a widow,” Fatima said. She was not alone in her suffering. Nearly 90 percent of the houses in their area were destroyed. Some families crowded into evacuation centers. Others camped beside roads, basketball courts, or the remains of their homes.
But help was already on the way. The generosity of CBN donors across the globe reached Fatima’s community with food bags, hygiene kits, blankets, mats, solar lights, and tents. For earthquake victims in the Philippines, these emergency supplies brought comfort and practical support during an uncertain time. Ninety families received emergency relief, including shelter and light while electricity remained unavailable.
Compassion like this reminded individuals and families in desperate need that they were not alone—and that hope can arrive even in the darkest moments.
This outreach has been made possible by global CBN partners. To support projects in the UK, Europe and Eurasia, visit www.cbneurope.com/donate and help us make a difference!
We invite you to partner with us today. With the support of friends like you we can reach more families with the hope of Jesus, bringing relief and help through CBN’s Operation Blessing.