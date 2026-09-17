Closer to Her Dream – Luiza’s Story 

Luiza was deeply disappointed, but she did not give up hope. She prayed and asked God to open a way for her to study English so that one day she could move closer to her dream of becoming a doctor.

A few months later, Luiza’s mother heard about another Training Centre where her daughter could study English free of charge. She attended a parents’ meeting, learned more about the programme and decided to enrol Luiza. There was still one obstacle – getting there. Even free lessons would have remained out of reach if Luiza had no reliable way to travel to the Centre. Through the project, free transport was provided for the children, and in September 2024, Luiza was finally able to begin attending classes.

“When I first started attending the Centre, sometimes I had to remind myself that this wasn’t a dream – it was real,” Luiza shares. “I was finally able to do what I had been dreaming about for a year or a year and a half. I’m so thankful to God that I can come to this Centre. By attending, I am gradually getting closer to my even greater dream of becoming a doctor.”

Today, Luiza studies English, computer skills and life skills at the Training Centre – and what she is learning is already making a difference. Through her computer skills classes, she has learned how to create presentations and slides and has become one of the two leading students in her school class in this area. Sometimes, even her teachers ask her for help.

But the changes go beyond her education.

Through life skills classes, Luiza is learning about responsibility, relationships and how biblical principles can shape everyday life.

“Before, if someone offended me, I could go for months without speaking to that person. But now I have learned to forgive. All of this is the result of the interesting and useful topics we study with our teachers,” Luiza says.

Her mother has noticed the difference too:

“When Luiza makes a mistake or hurts someone, she now admits her mistake without hesitation and apologises straight away. Before, this was very difficult for her. I am so grateful to God for all the Training Centre staff who work with our children with such kindness, care and compassion. May God bless each of you for the wonderful work you do.”

Luiza’s dream of becoming a doctor still lies ahead. But today, she has the opportunity to prepare for her future, step by step. What once seemed out of reach because of the distance and lack of access to the lessons she needed has now become part of her everyday life. She is learning English, developing practical skills, growing in her faith and learning to build relationships with others on biblical principles.

For Luiza, this is much more than simply having the opportunity to attend classes. It is a chance to keep moving towards a dream she has carried in her heart since childhood.