The Wisest Man Who Called Everything Meaningless 

The Great Contradiction What if the wisest man who ever lived told you that everything you’ve been chasing is meaningless? Solomon, the biblical king traditionally attributed to penning the book of Ecclesiastes, possessed wealth, influence, knowledge, achievements and pleasures beyond what many of us could ever imagine. And yet, throughout Ecclesiastes he repeatedly declares that everything is ‘meaningless’ or ‘vanity’. How can the wisest man in the world arrive at such a bleak conclusion? “I applied myself to the understanding of wisdom… yet I learned that this, too, is a chasing after the wind.” (Ecclesiastes 1:17) Solomon took it upon himself to test every avenue of meaning that the world offers. Solomon Explored: Knowledge and wisdom Pleasure and entertainment Wealth and possessions Achievement and work Status and influence So many people in our modern day pursue exactly these things, believing that they will bring lasting satisfaction. But to what end?

Why Does Solomon Call It Meaningless? The word “meaningless” does not suggest life has no value. Not at all! Solomon is highlighting the temporary and elusive nature of earthly pursuits. Everything under the sun eventually fades… Careers end. Wealth changes hands. Accomplishments are forgotten. Even wisdom cannot prevent death. “For the wise, like the fool, will not be long remembered.” (Ecclesiastes 2:16, NIV) Solomon’s conclusion was not that wisdom is worthless. Wisdom is better than folly. Wisdom helps us navigate life. But wisdom alone cannot provide ultimate meaning. The world’s wisest man discovered that human wisdom has limits. The question I ask myself is – where am I looking for answers that only God can provide? “For with much wisdom comes much sorrow; the more knowledge, the more grief.” (Ecclesiastes 1:18, NIV)

The Turning Point of Ecclesiastes Eventually, Ecclesiastes moves from frustration to faith. Life makes little sense when viewed solely “under the sun” (from a purely earthly perspective). Rather, true meaning comes from recognising God as the source and purpose of life. “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11, NIV) Our longing for meaning is actually evidence of our longing for God. After examining every possible source of fulfilment, Solomon arrives at a simple conclusion: “Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13, NIV) The wisest man in the world discovered that life’s meaning is not found in what we achieve, own, know, or experience, but in our relationship with God. Perhaps Ecclesiastes feels surprisingly relevant because we live in a culture chasing the very things Solomon already tested. Ask yourself: What am I relying on to give my life meaning? Have I mistaken success for significance? Am I pursuing God’s purpose or merely accumulating earthly achievements? The book of Ecclesiastes is easily my favourite book of the Bible for one reason – Solomon tried everything. He was the wisest man who ever lived – and yet, he deduced that everything aside from fearing God and keeping His commandments is meaningless. I can get behind this kind of conclusion, not because it minimises my life, but rather it gives me a clear path to follow. Fear God. Keep His commands. If the wisest man ever to walk the earth (aside from Jesus Himself of course) came to this conclusion, I’m all in. How about you?