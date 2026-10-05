The Nearness of Him 

“He withdrew about a stone’s throw beyond them, knelt down and prayed, ‘”Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done.” An angel from heaven appeared to him and strengthened him.”

(Luke 22:41-43, NIV)

There is a beautiful song by Mark Barlow, an independent musical artist, called Nearness. The lyrics speak of being close to Father God, needing only His presence.

More specifically, some of the lyrics say:

‘Nearness is all that I need

Your presence is all around me

Veil torn apart, face to face

With glory, your glory.’

The song is very comforting, very mellow and gives a feeling of peaceful worship as you listen to it. I highly recommend it.

I think the reason this song speaks to me so deeply is because of its simplicity.

The message of the song is in its title, and the lyrics don’t overcomplicate the desire of the singer – to be close to the Lord.