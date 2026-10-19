Knowing You 

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’

(Matthew 7:21-23, NKJV)

There is a wonderful hymn that was popular in churches in the 90’s called ‘All I Once Held Dear‘. When I was baptised in 2006, I was allowed to select a song that would be included in the worship set that morning, and I chose this song.

Its lyrics spoke directly into where I was at at the time. Having worked so hard to become an actress, gaining my degree from one of the top drama schools in the country, I considered it all loss compared to the overwhelming gain of now knowing Christ.

All I had once held so dear – fame, recognition, popularity – became worthless. Knowing Jesus was all that mattered and is all that would last into eternity.

As I have walked with Jesus over the past 20 years, my relationship with Him has inevitably developed. As any relationship that is 20 years in tenure would, I have gotten to know different elements of His character, His nature and how He works.

Knowing Jesus has become the passion and pursuit of my life.

I think this is why the title scripture for today’s article, found in Matthew 7, alarms me so much.

Many people profess faith in Jesus and call themselves ‘Christian’. They give to charities and try to live good, clean lives. Perhaps they went to Christian schools and remember all the school hymns from assembly.

They may even own a Bible that sits on their bookshelf.

But their eternity does not hang on any of those things. It hangs on them knowing their Saviour, personally.

Imagine getting to the gates of eternity (having ticked all of the aforementioned boxes) expecting to receive a ‘well done good and faithful servant’, only to be met with ‘depart from me, I never knew you.’

Friends, I do not raise this verse to scare you, but rather to encourage you strongly to get to know your Saviour.

Do you know the tone of His voice?

Do you recognise His hand in your life?

Can you identify His correction and guidance over the years?

At the end of the day, the end of time and at the conclusion of the world as we know it, owning a Bible will not cut it.

If you have not opened that book daily and lived within its pages, there is a very small chance that you will know your Saviour.

If you have donated occasionally to a charity and tried to live a good life, it is simply not enough.

Jesus does not expect us to be perfect; He simply wants to know us. Striving to ‘be good’ is worthless when knowing Jesus is on offer! And knowing Jesus will cost you everything, not just your ‘Sunday best’ at church once a week.

As the above scripture says, even those who believe they have done the work of God – prophesied, cast out the demonic, performed miracles – will not have focussed on the right things.

Jesus wants to be known by His people.

My hope is that this message will be a clarion call to you to take seriously the response you seek at the gates of eternity.

If you want to hear ‘well done my good and faithful servant‘, I admonish you to get close to Jesus.

Read your Bible daily and act upon what you learn.

Pray daily and worship Him who saved you.

Serve in your local church, bearing fruit for the body of Christ.

Obey Him, not out of religion, but out of a heart that wants to follow the King.

And most of all, listen for the voice of the Lord in your life as He guides you, corrects you and leads you on.

I pray that your faith will become so rich and full that you will live until the end of your days confident that when you come face to face with Jesus, you will know the Jesus you are looking at.

That the eyes will be known to you, the voice will sound as it has throughout your many conversations in your lifetime and the gentle hands that embrace you will feel comfortingly familiar.

If there is any doubt in your heart or mind that you know Jesus, please reach out to us here at CBN. We would count it an honour and a privilege to pray with you, either for your salvation, your recommitment to the Lord or for a closer walk with Him.

May God bless you as you walk this life with Him, and may you know Him as your friend, King and Saviour.