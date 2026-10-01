The Gizmo Tour in the Netherlands

When the Gizmo Tour began, the team had a clear sense of what God was asking them to do: go to the children and meet them where they are. It was a simple calling, but one that has taken Gizmo to community festivals, children’s events, churches, conferences and leadership gatherings across the Netherlands and Belgium.

At every stop, the desire has been the same, to encourage those serving children, strengthen local ministries and, above all, share the Gospel in a way children can understand.

The journey began on King’s Day in Breda. A local church had set up an outreach tent at a community festival, creating an opportunity to meet families and share the Gospel right in the middle of the community.

Soon afterwards, Gizmo arrived in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam, for an event named ‘Kids Fire Week’. There were games, music, inflatables, food and activities everywhere. Gizmo, of course, had the time of his life. But behind all the fun were moments that went much deeper. Some children were moved to tears as they encountered God’s love.

For the team, these moments were a reminder of why the tour exists in the first place. Children need to hear about Jesus, and they need to hear the Gospel in ways they can understand and connect with.