The Gizmo Tour in the Netherlands

When the Gizmo Tour began, the team had a clear sense of what God was asking them to do: go to the children and meet them where they are. It was a simple calling, but one that has taken Gizmo to community festivals, children’s events, churches, conferences and leadership gatherings across the Netherlands and Belgium.
At every stop, the desire has been the same, to encourage those serving children, strengthen local ministries and, above all, share the Gospel in a way children can understand.
The journey began on King’s Day in Breda. A local church had set up an outreach tent at a community festival, creating an opportunity to meet families and share the Gospel right in the middle of the community.
Soon afterwards, Gizmo arrived in Hoofddorp, near Amsterdam, for an event named ‘Kids Fire Week’. There were games, music, inflatables, food and activities everywhere. Gizmo, of course, had the time of his life. But behind all the fun were moments that went much deeper. Some children were moved to tears as they encountered God’s love.
For the team, these moments were a reminder of why the tour exists in the first place. Children need to hear about Jesus, and they need to hear the Gospel in ways they can understand and connect with.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
The tour continued to Biddinghuizen for the annual Opwekking Conference.
For several days, the team camped at the conference, where Gizmo welcomed thousands of visitors. Families were introduced to Superbook, and the team was able to share its passion for helping children discover God’s Word. Then came a new chapter for the Gizmo Tour: Belgium.
It was the team’s first Gizmo Tour in the country, and they were given a warm welcome. The team had the privilege of leading an entire Sunday morning service, bringing children, parents and grandparents together.
But some of the most meaningful moments happened after the service. Over lunch, the team spent time talking with youth leaders and children’s ministry leaders. They shared their experiences, encouraged one another and began building relationships. For a ministry focused on children, these relationships matter. Behind every children’s event are people faithfully giving their time to serve the next generation.
Back in Voorthuizen, a local church turned its regular children’s service into a Superbook Treasure Hunt. The children spent the morning outdoors, playing creative games, working together and learning from the Bible. Then everyone gathered again at the end of the church service, when suddenly, Gizmo walked into the sanctuary.
The excitement was so very beautiful. Young and old celebrated together, and Gizmo even made new friends who had never heard of Superbook before.
Moments like this are part of what makes the Gizmo Tour so special. There is joy, there is laughter and there is plenty of fun, but underneath it all is a desire to help children encounter God’s Word and discover the love of Jesus.
It is difficult to know exactly how many children have been reached through the Gizmo Tour so far. The team estimates that more than 1,000 children have been reached during the first half of 2026.
But the tour has never been about numbers. It is about the child standing in front of Gizmo. It is about the church volunteer who needs encouragement. It is about the children’s ministry leader looking for new ways to reach families. It is about pastors and ministry leaders coming together, sharing ideas and building relationships. And it is about creating opportunities for children to hear the Gospel and discover for themselves who Jesus is.
And there is still much more to come.
Gizmo has already been booked for several more tours during 2026, and the team is excited to see where God will lead next.
The Gizmo Tour is made possible through the support of faithful CBN UK & Europe donors who help us reach children and families with the hope of Jesus. Thank you for your support; you are making a difference across Europe!
Together, we can encourage churches, support children’s ministry leaders and help more children discover God’s Word through Superbook.
We invite you to partner with us today as we continue taking the Gospel to the new generation.