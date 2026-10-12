Perhaps we can be too self-satisfied sometimes to consider that our time on earth is limited and precious. We can lack awareness that our every action, our treasures, our resources, are all being considered in light of eternity. May we never become so complacent in our lifetime that we forget that Jesus will reward those who are faithful on earth with eternal treasure in Heaven and may we stay focussed on this truth.

Busyness can be a satisfying distraction from the stresses and strains of life. If we keep busy with the matters of life we don‘t have to slow down and take stock of the life we are living and how they measure up in light of eternity and our soon-coming King. May we not bury our heads in busyness, running from task to task and avoiding the progressively closer reality that Jesus is coming back for His Church.

Forgetfulness

When life is full, we need to find ways to remind ourselves and remain eager for the return of Jesus so that we continue to align our priorities with those of the Kingdom. If we remain mindful of His ever-closer return, we are less likely to be distracted or even forget to keep our lamps lit in faith. To be ready to receive Him when He returns.

As we are encouraged repeatedly in scripture to, may we grow increasingly eager to meet our King in the clouds and spend eternity with Him.

If you are reading this article and are thinking, ‘I don’t know that I am part of the Church. I don’t know that I know Jesus. I’m not sure that I will be part of the body of people that He takes home to eternity with Him’, please do not fear.

Though I personally believe we have limited time left to repent, turn to Jesus and accept His saving sacrifice, I also believe that now is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2, NIV).

If you do not know Jesus Christ as your Saviour, may I encourage you to pray this prayer with me either out loud or in your heart:

Lord Jesus,

I accept that I have lived my life apart from you. I accept that I have done things wrong in my life that are deserving of your judgment and punishment and I ask for your mercy. I believe that you came to earth, Jesus, that you lived, died and were resurrected for my salvation and to cover my sins. I confess you as Lord of my life and ask that you will come into my life and be with me forever.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

My friend, if you just prayed that prayer, you have committed your life to Jesus and are now a new creation!

Scriptures promises this:

‘Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!’

(2 Corinthians 5:17, NIV)

Friend, you are now in Christ. You have received your salvation.

May I encourage you to tell someone about your decision! If you are unsure of who to share this news with, please know that our Prayer Line team are here to hear your news and pray with you as you take your first steps in faith in Jesus.

Our numbers can be found here on our website, and we would be delighted to equip you with some resources as you embark upon your new journey with Jesus.

If you are already walking with Jesus, may I encourage you to keep going. Delve deeper than ever into your Bible and draw as close to the Lord as you can in these days and in this hour in which we live.

I will leave you with this closing thought and scripture:

The winds of the end times are blowing, and we must be found faithful.

‘To him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy – to the only God our Saviour be glory, majesty, power and authority, through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now and forevermore! Amen.’

(Jude v24-25, NIV)

God bless you.