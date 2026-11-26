The store welcomes people from every walk of life: those who have been homeless, people facing addiction, and elderly neighbours who simply come in for the company.

Sarah recalls how, one day, a granddad from a Muslim background came to the store. He brought his young grandson, who enjoyed playing in the Superbook area. As he was leaving, he was so thankful to have found us and promised to share about this service with others.

The store has also become a doorway to church for some. A young mum who had never been to church in her life first came in with her little ones. One day she said she wanted to go that week, and Sarah connected her with someone in the congregation. Since then, her husband has joined too, and the family now attend church and the children’s groups regularly, with a third baby on the way.

“Most people know it is a church, and they open up about what they are going through,” Sarah says. “God has given me a heart for people, to care for them and to see them restored and healed.” For Sarah, this is not just a volunteering shift – it is a wonderful ministry.