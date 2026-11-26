How an Operation Blessing supported grocery store in Cwmbran is restoring lives, one conversation at a time.
Let me tell you the story of Sarah, one of the volunteers who helps to run an Operation Blessing supported grocery store in Cwmbran, Wales, in partnership with a local church.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
In the past, Sarah led a life of addiction and brokenness, until she found the Hope Centre, run by the local church. After graduating the Hope Centre, Sarah rededicated her life to Jesus, who transformed her life.
Sarah then got involved as a volunteer at the Operation Blessing supported grocery store, which provides access to affordable food and hygiene items to struggling families. She has now been part of the store for four years.
“After I graduated from the programme, I decided to continue helping in the grocery store,” Sarah shares. “I love it, it has been a massive part of my recovery. I wanted to stay – it has been an amazing journey – boosting my confidence, meeting new people and giving back to the community, society and to the church.”
The store opens Tuesday to Friday, from 10 to 3. Before the doors open, Sarah makes sure the shelves are stocked with fresh bread, milk, fruit and vegetables, as well as a variety of products such as pasta, sauces, soup, cereals and frozen food items. On a typical day, between 20 and 30 people come through the doors, and each customer can also choose a personal item such as toothpaste, shower gel or soap on top of their shop.
“Each day is different,” she says. “Every day you could face a different situation with different needs to cater for.”
The store welcomes people from every walk of life: those who have been homeless, people facing addiction, and elderly neighbours who simply come in for the company.
Sarah recalls how, one day, a granddad from a Muslim background came to the store. He brought his young grandson, who enjoyed playing in the Superbook area. As he was leaving, he was so thankful to have found us and promised to share about this service with others.
The store has also become a doorway to church for some. A young mum who had never been to church in her life first came in with her little ones. One day she said she wanted to go that week, and Sarah connected her with someone in the congregation. Since then, her husband has joined too, and the family now attend church and the children’s groups regularly, with a third baby on the way.
“Most people know it is a church, and they open up about what they are going through,” Sarah says. “God has given me a heart for people, to care for them and to see them restored and healed.” For Sarah, this is not just a volunteering shift – it is a wonderful ministry.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
This Christmas, as part of our “Let there be Light” appeal, we want to come alongside struggling families by providing free additional food items, along with a copy of The Best News Ever – a Journey with Jesus.
Your generosity helps keep the shelves stocked, the lights on and the door open for the next person who needs food, a listening ear or a new beginning. Thank you for standing with CBN UK & Europe in making this possible.
This Christmas, as part of our “Let there be Light” appeal, we want to come alongside struggling families by providing free additional food items, along with a copy of The Best News Ever – a Journey with Jesus.
Your generosity helps keep the shelves stocked, the lights on and the door open for the next person who needs food, a listening ear or a new beginning. Thank you for standing with CBN UK & Europe in making this possible.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”