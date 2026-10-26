“A voice of one calling in the wilderness, ‘Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him.’”
(Matthew 3v3, NIV)
In a world obsessed with fitting in, John the Baptist was a man who refused to even remotely do so.
Acceptance, belonging and popularity are all prized possessions in our modern culture as we are encouraged to follow trends, build platforms and seek approval.
Yet one of God’s greatest servants stood out precisely because he refused to fit in.
John the Baptist was not a conventional man, often misunderstood and was likely very uncomfortable to be around due to his preoccupation with the Kingdom and repentance for sin.
He spoke boldly, challenged the powerful individuals of his day and was declared great!
His life reminds us that God’s call upon our lives is more important than societal approval.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
But the angel said to him: “Do not be afraid, Zechariah; your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth, for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He is never to take wine or other fermented drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit even before he is born. He will bring back many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. And he will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous – to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.”
(Luke 1:13-17, NIV)
Even before he was born, John had been set apart by God. Filled with the Holy Spirit in the womb, he had a unique purpose that would shake the fabric of the society he would reside in. John was not an accident or an afterthought, rather his life was very much a part of God’s perfect plan.
Many followers of Jesus spend years trying to become more like everyone else.
We dress in the same brands, styles and colours. We mimic each other’s tone, attitude and demeanour all with the intention of fitting in. But God is calling us to embrace the distinct purpose He has crafted for us individually.
The things that make you, you – your uniqueness – may be part of your calling. God does not mass-produce His servants; He is far more intentional and creative than that.
Faithfulness to your call is infinitely more important than fitting in with the crowd.
I think one of the reasons I like John the Baptist so much is because he chose the wilderness over the city. He was content and comfortable even in the wilderness, preferring solitude over status and obedience over comfort.
I like that he wasn’t afraid to be different and to stand out. It cuts directly against our modern preoccupation with conformity.
Even in the wilderness, John encountered God. While many ran around seeking influence, John sought intimacy with the Father.
Often, God will develop His servants away from the spotlight before placing them in public ministry.
Another reason I’m fond of the character of John the Baptist is that he preached repentance without compromise.
He even had the courage and the fortitude to challenge the religious leaders of the day and confront political leaders head on.
His powerful ministry cost him popularity, and eventually his freedom.
He understood that his responsibility was not to be liked, but to be faithful.
John knew that truth spoken in love may still be rejected.
He knew that faithfulness sometimes carries a cost.
God calls us to represent Him, not to manage our image.
“He must become greater; I must become less.”
(John 3:30, NIV)
Arguably, John’s greatest quality was his humility. As soon as Jesus arrived on the scene, John willingly stepped aside. In our culture of self-promotion, John embraced self-surrender. Whilst many people want to build a lasting name for themselves, John was content to spend his life making Jesus known.
The purpose of our ministry is not personal significance; it is to point to Christ. In that beautiful posture of humility, you will never be stronger.
John’s entire life was a signpost pointing to Jesus.
He stood out because he was looking in a different direction from everyone else – He was focussing Heavenward.
Perhaps God is calling us not to blend in but to stand faithfully where He has placed us. Like watchmen and watchwomen in this world, may we accept that the world may not always understand our lives, but Heaven values them greatly.
The challenge of John the Baptist to us still today is simple:
Will we spend our lives trying to fit into the crowd, or preparing the way for the King?