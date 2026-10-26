Prepare the Way 

John Was Different by Design But the angel said to him: “Do not be afraid, Zechariah; your prayer has been heard. Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth, for he will be great in the sight of the Lord. He is never to take wine or other fermented drink, and he will be filled with the Holy Spirit even before he is born. He will bring back many of the people of Israel to the Lord their God. And he will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous – to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” (Luke 1:13-17, NIV) Even before he was born, John had been set apart by God. Filled with the Holy Spirit in the womb, he had a unique purpose that would shake the fabric of the society he would reside in. John was not an accident or an afterthought, rather his life was very much a part of God’s perfect plan. Many followers of Jesus spend years trying to become more like everyone else. We dress in the same brands, styles and colours. We mimic each other’s tone, attitude and demeanour all with the intention of fitting in. But God is calling us to embrace the distinct purpose He has crafted for us individually. The things that make you, you – your uniqueness – may be part of your calling. God does not mass-produce His servants; He is far more intentional and creative than that. Faithfulness to your call is infinitely more important than fitting in with the crowd.

He Was Comfortable in the Wilderness I think one of the reasons I like John the Baptist so much is because he chose the wilderness over the city. He was content and comfortable even in the wilderness, preferring solitude over status and obedience over comfort. I like that he wasn’t afraid to be different and to stand out. It cuts directly against our modern preoccupation with conformity. Even in the wilderness, John encountered God. While many ran around seeking influence, John sought intimacy with the Father. Often, God will develop His servants away from the spotlight before placing them in public ministry.

He Refused to Soften the Truth Another reason I’m fond of the character of John the Baptist is that he preached repentance without compromise. He even had the courage and the fortitude to challenge the religious leaders of the day and confront political leaders head on. His powerful ministry cost him popularity, and eventually his freedom. He understood that his responsibility was not to be liked, but to be faithful. John knew that truth spoken in love may still be rejected. He knew that faithfulness sometimes carries a cost. God calls us to represent Him, not to manage our image.

He Knew He Was Not the Main Character “He must become greater; I must become less.” (John 3:30, NIV) Arguably, John’s greatest quality was his humility. As soon as Jesus arrived on the scene, John willingly stepped aside. In our culture of self-promotion, John embraced self-surrender. Whilst many people want to build a lasting name for themselves, John was content to spend his life making Jesus known. The purpose of our ministry is not personal significance; it is to point to Christ. In that beautiful posture of humility, you will never be stronger.