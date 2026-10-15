“I’m Like David Too”

*The child’s name has been changed to protect his identity.

Alan* is nine years old and is growing up in a family with five children in a predominantly Muslim country in Central Asia.

The family cannot afford to buy a home of their own, so they rent a small, one-bedroom flat of just 35 square metres. Even for such a small space, the rent takes up a significant part of their family budget. Things became particularly difficult when Alan’s father was not paid for work he had completed. The family fell into debt, and for a time, even providing food and essential clothing for the children became a struggle.

It was during this difficult period that a local church working in partnership with Orphan’s Promise heard about the family. They visited them and brought food parcels. Alan’s parents were surprised and deeply grateful to receive help from people they had never met before.

During the visit, they also learned about the Orphan’s Promise Training Centre, where children can take part in educational, creative and faith-based programmes. One of the Centre’s regular outreach activities for younger children is Superbook Club, where children discover Bible stories through animation, games and other activities.

A week later, Alan’s mother brought three of her children to the Centre. Her eldest son chose guitar lessons, while Alan and his younger brother joined Superbook Club.

The two brothers were rarely apart. They ran and played together, and if one wandered off, the other would immediately look for him. When the volunteers first met them, they even thought the boys were twins.

But Alan is the older brother. Because of a growth hormone deficiency, at nine years old he looks considerably younger than his age. He also has a congenital condition affecting his eye muscles, which has resulted in a squint.

At first, Alan was very shy. He rarely spoke and felt most comfortable when his younger brother was nearby. The volunteers took time to help him settle into his new surroundings. They greeted the children at the door, gave them hugs and a small treat, and made sure they knew they were happy to see them. Alan would respond with a shy smile.

As Alan became more familiar with the Centre, the volunteers began to notice changes in the way he interacted with them and with the other children.

At Superbook Club, Alan especially enjoyed the episode “A Giant Adventure”. During a creative activity, he chose a colouring page featuring David from the story. When he had finished, Alan said: “I’m like David too.”

The volunteers asked him what he meant, but Alan simply smiled.

At the next session, they noticed another change. When his younger brother left the room, Alan did not follow him as he usually would. Instead, he stayed with the other children. Later, during snack time, Alan approached the volunteers on his own and shared his sweets with them.

For a boy who had previously stayed close to his brother and rarely spoken, this was a noticeable change.

Alan’s mother has seen the difference too:

“I used to worry about how the other children would treat Alan and how he would feel around them. He is small for his age, but he develops just like other children his age. Now I see how happily he runs to you, and he isn’t afraid of what anyone might say. Thank you so much for treating my children with such kindness.”

It has now been around eight months since the family first came to the Centre. During that time, their financial situation has also begun to improve. Alan’s mother has found some work, the family is gradually paying off their debts, and it has become easier for them to meet their children’s everyday needs.

Alan continues to attend the Orphan’s Promise Training Centre with his brothers. Here, he can learn, spend time with other children and take part in activities that help him develop new skills and grow in confidence. Through Superbook Club, he continues to discover Bible stories and learn more about God’s love in a way he can understand.

This work has been made possible by global CBN partners. Through the support of friends around the world, children and families in Central Asia can receive practical help and opportunities to learn, grow and discover the hope of Jesus.