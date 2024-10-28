Prayer of Renouncement

October 28, 2024

October 28, 2024

Freedom In Jesus

Prayer of Renouncement

The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.
-John 10:10 (NLT)

Have occult, witchcraft or New Age practices been part of your life? Whether it’s been in small ways or as a lifestyle, CBN’s Prayer of Renouncement for the Occult, Witchcraft and New Age Practices guide is for you!

Don’t let the enemy gain a foothold or have any control over your life. This is a spiritual battle and Jesus is the only One who can free you from the devil’s chains!

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8
