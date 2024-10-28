The thief’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy. My purpose is to give them a rich and satisfying life.

-John 10:10 (NLT)

Have occult, witchcraft or New Age practices been part of your life? Whether it’s been in small ways or as a lifestyle, CBN’s Prayer of Renouncement for the Occult, Witchcraft and New Age Practices guide is for you!

Don’t let the enemy gain a foothold or have any control over your life. This is a spiritual battle and Jesus is the only One who can free you from the devil’s chains!