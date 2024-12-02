Slavica’s story

Our CBN office for the Balkan region is based in Zagreb, Croatia. Besides sharing hope to thousands of children through CBN’s animated Bible series ‘Superbook’, our team in Zagreb reaches out to elderly beneficiaries through food outreach and prayer ministry. One of the ladies we assist is named Slavica.

Slavica endured years of domestic violence from her husband who struggled with alcoholism. After discovering that he had been cheating on her with another woman for several years, Slavica could no longer bear living with him and made the difficult decision to leave about two years ago. Due to her advanced age and illiteracy, her only means of providing for herself, including food and clothing, is by offering calendars for charity and begging on the street. At night, she finds shelter with an elderly lady and during the day, Slavica continues to be on the streets of Zagreb.

Slavica also has a daughter living in another county in Croatia, who was left to care for five children after her husband abandoned them. When Slavica visits, she brings food and clothes that she has begged for, but she does not want stay with them long-term because the rented house has only one room and a kitchen.