In one of the Muslim countries in Central Asia, there are two sisters—Kamila and Karina. Together with their mother, they lived in a small room in a dormitory. The conditions were far from comfortable: dampness, lack of repairs, and neighbors struggling with addiction. But despite all the hardships, the family stayed together. Their mother did everything she could to make sure her daughters could study and dream of a better future.
When their mother suddenly ended up in the hospital, the girls were left completely alone in their tiny room. In that difficult moment, they were introduced to the Operation Blessing Training Center for Child Development. It is a place where children from vulnerable families receive not only help and support but also find hope for a better future. It was there that Kamila and Karina began attending Superbook Club classes, where children watch Superbook episodes, explore Bible stories together, and reflect on their meaning in everyday life. Each lesson includes fun greetings and games, singing and dancing, and creative hands-on activities that help reinforce the biblical truth. Children take home crafts that serve as a reminder of the lesson, and every meeting encourages them to live out God’s values—bringing color, peace, and purpose into their lives.
New Hope in Every Lesson
When the girls first came to the Center, they were very shy and frightened. Because of poor eyesight and learning difficulties, they often felt “different” and invisible. But the atmosphere at the Center was completely different. Here, they were greeted with warmth and care, helping them to adapt and find friends.
The Superbook Club lessons had a particularly strong impact on Kamila and Karina. Each episode opened up incredible stories of faith and courage, teaching them about love, forgiveness, and hope for the best. One of the episodes especially touched their hearts — it was the story of Moses. At first, Moses did not want to follow God’s calling because of his weaknesses, but later he accepted it and changed the course of history.
After watching the cartoon, the girls said with inspiration:
“We remember how God spoke to Moses. At first, he didn’t want to do what God asked because he was afraid of his weaknesses. But then he trusted Him, and he succeeded! We also sometimes feel scared when we can’t understand or read something. But if we believe in God, we can do it too.”
These words became a turning point in their lives. With each lesson, the girls grew more confident, open, and joyful. They began actively participating in classes, memorizing Bible verses, and happily communicating with other children.
Dreams That Became Reality
Over time, Kamila and Karina began to discover their talents. Kamila became interested in photography, and the staff at the Center encouraged her to photograph events and lessons. This inspired her so much that she started dreaming of becoming a photographer.
“I loved it so much! I never thought I could do it. But you supported me, and now I know I can!”
Now, the girls eagerly come to the Center, participate in classes, and even help other children. They have found confidence, friends, and dreams they never imagined before. Their mother is happy to see how her daughters are changing, becoming stronger and kinder.
Thank You for Changing Lives Together with Us!
Every Superbook Club lesson is not just a class; it is a chance to change a life. Kamila and Karina’s story is living proof of how God’s love and support can transform children’s hearts, filling them with faith and hope for the future.
Thanks to your prayers and support, children from vulnerable families are getting a chance for a better future. They are filled with faith, hope, and love in their hearts.
THANK YOU for supporting our mission!
Your participation helps us hold these classes, open children’s hearts to God’s love, and give them the chance for a new life.
Join us in bringing hope and changing lives!