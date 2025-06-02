New Hope in Every Lesson

When the girls first came to the Center, they were very shy and frightened. Because of poor eyesight and learning difficulties, they often felt “different” and invisible. But the atmosphere at the Center was completely different. Here, they were greeted with warmth and care, helping them to adapt and find friends.

The Superbook Club lessons had a particularly strong impact on Kamila and Karina. Each episode opened up incredible stories of faith and courage, teaching them about love, forgiveness, and hope for the best. One of the episodes especially touched their hearts — it was the story of Moses. At first, Moses did not want to follow God’s calling because of his weaknesses, but later he accepted it and changed the course of history.

After watching the cartoon, the girls said with inspiration:

“We remember how God spoke to Moses. At first, he didn’t want to do what God asked because he was afraid of his weaknesses. But then he trusted Him, and he succeeded! We also sometimes feel scared when we can’t understand or read something. But if we believe in God, we can do it too.”

These words became a turning point in their lives. With each lesson, the girls grew more confident, open, and joyful. They began actively participating in classes, memorizing Bible verses, and happily communicating with other children.