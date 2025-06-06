That small spark of hope can grow into a light that never fades. Stepan’s story is a powerful example of how pain and loneliness can be transformed into strength that inspires others.
The First Step: A Meeting That Changed Everything
Since 2009, the Operation Blessing Training Center for Child Development has been regularly visiting a children’s home in western Ukraine. It was there they first met Stepan — a thoughtful and quiet boy growing up without the warmth of parental care. Despite his circumstances, he showed a strong desire for learning and kindness.
“My childhood was difficult. My parents were addicted to alcohol. I often saw my father beat my mother. My sisters and I ran to the neighbors for safety. We begged for food on the streets because all the money went to alcohol. I felt ashamed, lonely, and deeply hurt.”
When Stepan arrived at the children’s home, he felt safe for the first time and found true friendship. Around the same time, the Training Center team began visiting. English lessons were taught through games, and Bible-based sessions encouraged deep reflection on faith and life. But most of all, the children experienced genuine love, care, and attention. Stepan began to open up, trust his mentors, and became curious about the truths of the Bible. Over time, he joined the teen club and eventually gave his life to Christ.
“I learned to trust, to believe, to forgive. That’s when my new life began.”
Faith on the Frontline
Today, Stepan is 29 and serves on the frontlines, defending Ukraine. Despite the danger and loss he has faced, his faith remains unshaken. His prayers have become a shield for his fellow soldiers:
“Before every combat mission, I ask God for protection. Once, a soldier was upset that I was making the group wait five minutes while I prayed. But our commander stopped him and said, ‘We’ve all stayed alive these three years because of those prayers.’ I cried. That’s when I realized — prayer isn’t weakness, it’s power.”
After being wounded, Stepan is now in rehabilitation. He hopes to return to the front soon to continue serving and inspiring others. The war has changed his life, but it hasn’t broken his faith.
Words from the Heart
Outside of military service, Stepan writes poetry. His words are simple yet full of the depth that only comes from lived experience:
When we fall, we rise again,
Through trials that shape both heart and brain.
No matter where our feet may roam,
We walk in faith to find our home.
A Return That Changes Lives
Stepan stays in touch with the Center’s team and, when possible, visits the children’s home to encourage those now walking the path he knows so well.
“I know how important it is for a child to have someone who truly cares. I’m grateful to everyone who was there for me. You helped me find myself. May God bless you in your ministry!”
