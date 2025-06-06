The Light That Doesn’t Fade: Stepan’s Story

Picture of CBN Europe
CBN Europe

June 6, 2025

Picture of CBN Europe
CBN Europe

June 6, 2025

LIGHT FAITH HEART

Stepan’s Story shows us that sometimes, all it takes is a simple conversation, a heartfelt prayer, or a warm smile to plant hope in a child’s heart.

That small spark of hope can grow into a light that never fades. Stepan’s story is a powerful example of how pain and loneliness can be transformed into strength that inspires others.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

The First Step: A Meeting That Changed Everything

Since 2009, the Operation Blessing Training Center for Child Development has been regularly visiting a children’s home in western Ukraine. It was there they first met Stepan — a thoughtful and quiet boy growing up without the warmth of parental care. Despite his circumstances, he showed a strong desire for learning and kindness.

“My childhood was difficult. My parents were addicted to alcohol. I often saw my father beat my mother. My sisters and I ran to the neighbors for safety. We begged for food on the streets because all the money went to alcohol. I felt ashamed, lonely, and deeply hurt.”

When Stepan arrived at the children’s home, he felt safe for the first time and found true friendship. Around the same time, the Training Center team began visiting. English lessons were taught through games, and Bible-based sessions encouraged deep reflection on faith and life. But most of all, the children experienced genuine love, care, and attention. Stepan began to open up, trust his mentors, and became curious about the truths of the Bible. Over time, he joined the teen club and eventually gave his life to Christ.

“I learned to trust, to believe, to forgive. That’s when my new life began.”

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

Faith on the Frontline

Today, Stepan is 29 and serves on the frontlines, defending Ukraine. Despite the danger and loss he has faced, his faith remains unshaken. His prayers have become a shield for his fellow soldiers:

“Before every combat mission, I ask God for protection. Once, a soldier was upset that I was making the group wait five minutes while I prayed. But our commander stopped him and said, ‘We’ve all stayed alive these three years because of those prayers.’ I cried. That’s when I realized — prayer isn’t weakness, it’s power.”

After being wounded, Stepan is now in rehabilitation. He hopes to return to the front soon to continue serving and inspiring others. The war has changed his life, but it hasn’t broken his faith.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

Words from the Heart

Outside of military service, Stepan writes poetry. His words are simple yet full of the depth that only comes from lived experience:

When we fall, we rise again,
Through trials that shape both heart and brain.
No matter where our feet may roam,
We walk in faith to find our home.

A Return That Changes Lives

Stepan stays in touch with the Center’s team and, when possible, visits the children’s home to encourage those now walking the path he knows so well.

“I know how important it is for a child to have someone who truly cares. I’m grateful to everyone who was there for me. You helped me find myself. May God bless you in your ministry!”

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

Join the impact!

This is the impact of your support.
Because of your prayers and generosity, children like Stepan are discovering strength, hope, and a future.

Join us in bringing change. Be a light in someone’s darkest moment.

Thank you for being part of the CBN Europe mission.

Give hope in Ukraine

Up next...

CBN near you

CBN UK
CBN Netherlands
CBN Germany
CBN Balkan
CBN Ukraine
CBN Australasia
CBN United States
CBN Israel

Make a Difference

Make a donation
Partner with us
Leave a Legacy
Job Opportunities
Operation Blessing
Orphan’s Promise
Superbook Mission
Media Mission

CBN Resources

Superbook Resources
CBN Family App
The 700 Club
CBN Shows
Broadcast
About us
History

Get Connected

Prayer Line
Email Subscribe
Contact Us

Policies

Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Cookie Settings
Website Terms

Facebook Instagram Youtube
© CBN Europe 2025. All Rights Reserved.

Website concept, design and development by JFC

Shows

Watch

Media

About

Blog

Impact

Our History

In Memory

Partner

Support Superbook

Sponsor a church!

Resources

Contact

Leave a Legacy

Pray
Donate
Facebook Instagram Youtube
Stay informed about CBN Europe

Join us