The First Step: A Meeting That Changed Everything

Since 2009, the Operation Blessing Training Center for Child Development has been regularly visiting a children’s home in western Ukraine. It was there they first met Stepan — a thoughtful and quiet boy growing up without the warmth of parental care. Despite his circumstances, he showed a strong desire for learning and kindness.

“My childhood was difficult. My parents were addicted to alcohol. I often saw my father beat my mother. My sisters and I ran to the neighbors for safety. We begged for food on the streets because all the money went to alcohol. I felt ashamed, lonely, and deeply hurt.”

When Stepan arrived at the children’s home, he felt safe for the first time and found true friendship. Around the same time, the Training Center team began visiting. English lessons were taught through games, and Bible-based sessions encouraged deep reflection on faith and life. But most of all, the children experienced genuine love, care, and attention. Stepan began to open up, trust his mentors, and became curious about the truths of the Bible. Over time, he joined the teen club and eventually gave his life to Christ.

“I learned to trust, to believe, to forgive. That’s when my new life began.”