Kirilo’s Story

How a nine-year-old boy found light where there once was only darkness

Not long ago, it would have been hard to believe that this joyful boy with a bright smile was the same Kirilo who, at just 7 years old, already knew the weight of pain, hunger, and addiction. In a world where there should have been laughter and dreams, Kirilo learned only survival, fear, and loneliness.

The youngest of six children, Kirilo grew up in a place that changed constantly — one rented apartment after another, quickly descending into chaos. The smell of cigarettes and drugs replaced bedtime stories, and the cold floor stood in for a bed. His mother and older sister had lost their way, and to avoid questions from the children, the mother began giving them narcotic substances.

Landlords, one by one, evicted the family. But the greatest loss was the one you can’t see — a childhood without safety, warmth, or love.