Kirilo’s Story

May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025

HOPE CHANGE LOVE

Small Steps Toward a Great Miracle: Kirilo’s Story

How a nine-year-old boy found light where there once was only darkness

Not long ago, it would have been hard to believe that this joyful boy with a bright smile was the same Kirilo who, at just 7 years old, already knew the weight of pain, hunger, and addiction. In a world where there should have been laughter and dreams, Kirilo learned only survival, fear, and loneliness.

The youngest of six children, Kirilo grew up in a place that changed constantly — one rented apartment after another, quickly descending into chaos. The smell of cigarettes and drugs replaced bedtime stories, and the cold floor stood in for a bed. His mother and older sister had lost their way, and to avoid questions from the children, the mother began giving them narcotic substances.

Landlords, one by one, evicted the family. But the greatest loss was the one you can’t see — a childhood without safety, warmth, or love.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

"When love knocks on the closed doors of a heart, God opens a window where hope and light pour in."

That window of hope for Kirilo and his family was the Transitional Home, supported by Orphan’s Promise. It is a safe haven for single mothers and children who have faced serious life challenges. Most of those who find temporary shelter here have no one else to turn to. Kirilo and his siblings were exactly such a family. They didn’t just need food or a roof — they needed a new beginning. And here, they found one.

In 2022, the staff of the Home became the first people to truly see them — not as a problem to be fixed, but as lives worthy of restoration. When Kirilo’s mother lost their last place to live and agreed to enter rehabilitation for the sake of her children, a new chapter began. The doors of the Home opened not only to their physical needs, but also to their hearts — and especially to the heart of young Kirilo.

What next?

Thanks to your support, stories like Kirilo’s are no longer about brokenness — they’re stories of healing, hope, and transformation through God’s love.

Thank you for helping children like Kirilo experience new life, filled with peace, dignity, and a future grounded in faith.

Be part of a miracle — join us in bringing hope to another child today.
Thank you for being part of the CBN Europe mission.

DONATE

Love That Transforms

Kirilo’s first days in the Home were difficult. He ran away, shouted, and resisted help. He simply didn’t know another way to live. But here, no one gave up on him. No punishment. No rejection. Only patient love.

Day by day, mentors gently sowed seeds of trust, kindness, and hope into his heart. And slowly, something beautiful began to grow.

The real turning point came in January. After a Christmas performance, Kirilo stepped forward during a call to prayer and invited Jesus into his heart. From that moment, change took root. The boy who never apologized began to say “I’m sorry.” The one who once avoided responsibility began learning with joy and caring for himself.

Today, Kirilo is a student in second grade. He loves learning Bible verses, attends morning prayers with the adults, and asks deep spiritual questions. He has become a child again — this time, with a heart full of peace and light.
His mentors rejoice in every step forward because they know that behind each small victory is the hand of God.

