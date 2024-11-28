Hope and healing in Poland

While headlines change, the crisis in Ukraine continues. Ukrainian refugee families are living with the ongoing horrors of war, but there is still hope. One family is finding healing and community because of your partnership. Come with us to a small apartment in Poland and hear their story.

Darina is a 13-year-old girl who wears silver-rimmed glasses and loves to smile. She enjoys taking guitar lessons and playing table tennis. She also adores her two little sisters: 8-year-old Polina and 4-year-old Christina. They lived in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with their parents until the war came to their neighbourhood in 2022.

Their mother, Yana, shared, “We lived a peaceful life in Kharkiv. But after February 24, everything changed, and our life turned into a nightmare.”

One eye-opening article says: “At the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces launched a relentless campaign of indiscriminate bombardments against Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city. They shelled residential neighbourhoods almost daily, killing hundreds of civilians and causing wholesale destruction.”1

Darina and her family were forced to shelter in the basement of their apartment building with 150 other residents. Parents tried to comfort their children amid the violence, but it was hard to distract them from the sounds of bombs dropping nearby.

Yana explained, “The children constantly asked when we would go outside, but Kharkiv was bombed every day and we had no answer to this question. We had to come out of the basement, risking our own lives to prepare food for the children and use the toilet. Despite everything, we tried to explain to the children that everything would be fine. This is just a game.”

After several weeks of hiding in the basement, Darina’s family made the long journey to Poland…

Most Ukrainian men couldn’t leave the country unless they had three or more children. Fortunately, this meant that Darina’s father, Artem, could join his loved ones in Poland. The family found a small apartment and began to try to build a new life out of nothing.