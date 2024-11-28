Christmas in a war zone

Last year, we shared hope to Ukrainian children and families through our annual Christmas events, where we show CBN’s animated Bible series “Superbook” and bring gifts for the children. Read Lubov’s story and how CBN partners are making a difference in her life and the life of her children.
Living close to the Ukrainian frontlines brings many challenges. Besides the imminent danger of shooting, artillery and drone attacks, many people struggle to access food, medications and clothing. As winter sets in, the demands increase as well as the rising cost of living and utilities. Christmas gifts for children have become a luxury for many. However, thanks to CBN partners, children living in eastern Ukraine watch “Superbook – The First Christmas” animated Bible story during special events we organise in partnership with the local churches.
Despite the deafening air raid sirens and occasional artillery shelling, children show remarkable resilience, enthusiastically participating in contests and watching the Christmas Superbook episodes. How wonderful is it to see how the children watch the Bible stories with attention and wonder, receiving hope in their hearts despite the ongoing war.
During one of the Christmas events, amidst the wailing sirens, we met a 32-year-old mother named Lubov. She has been living in the war-torn Donetsk region for 15 years, where she gave birth to her two daughters. Despite regular shelling, she has no plans to leave. Her sentiments echo the fears of many – where could they go, leaving behind their homes, parents, and immobile relatives? The fear is real, but the bombardment is not confined to a single location; danger looms across Ukraine.
“Where could we possibly go? This is our home, our parents are here, and we have an immobile grandfather with a disability. Where could we go, and what awaits us elsewhere? Yes, it’s frightening, but they are bombing the entire Ukraine right now, and wherever you go, it’s dangerous everywhere. What worries me the most is the children. They fear any explosions or airplanes. At the slightest hint of danger, they immediately lie on the floor, covering their ears and opening their mouths to avoid injury. It’s terrifying. The children are not attending offline school; it’s all online. But they know in detail how to behave during shelling.
The scariest day was on March 9, 2022, when a rocket hit near our house at the railway station. It was the loudest and most terrifying experience. It was then that we truly understood what war is, and since that day, every morning, we wake up and thank God for surviving.
We are immensely grateful to ‘Operation Blessing’ for initiating Christmas celebrations and gifting sweet candies to 5000 children! We don’t have extra money to buy sweets. Sometimes you have to choose between paying utility bills or buying food. Sweets are out of the question. So, besides the Christmas mornings where children are directed towards the right path, you also gift these precious sweet gifts – it means a lot! There are simply no words… A big thank you to the staff of ‘Operation Blessing,’ and we wish you good health and peaceful skies overhead,” Lubov said with a thankful heart.
This Christmas, we want to bless many families like Lubov’s through Superbook outreach events and gift distributions. In addition we continue to bless many families with food parcels, fresh bread and fuel briquettes to keep homes warm in the harsh Ukrainian winters. As Russia is currently bombing Ukrainian’s utility infrastructure, many families will be cut off from electricity and gas supplies. Your special gift to CBN Europe’s Christmas Appeal will bring light and hope to the hearts of many children this Christmas.