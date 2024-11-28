Christmas in a war zone

Last year, we shared hope to Ukrainian children and families through our annual Christmas events, where we show CBN’s animated Bible series “Superbook” and bring gifts for the children. Read Lubov’s story and how CBN partners are making a difference in her life and the life of her children.

Living close to the Ukrainian frontlines brings many challenges. Besides the imminent danger of shooting, artillery and drone attacks, many people struggle to access food, medications and clothing. As winter sets in, the demands increase as well as the rising cost of living and utilities. Christmas gifts for children have become a luxury for many. However, thanks to CBN partners, children living in eastern Ukraine watch “Superbook – The First Christmas” animated Bible story during special events we organise in partnership with the local churches.

Despite the deafening air raid sirens and occasional artillery shelling, children show remarkable resilience, enthusiastically participating in contests and watching the Christmas Superbook episodes. How wonderful is it to see how the children watch the Bible stories with attention and wonder, receiving hope in their hearts despite the ongoing war.

During one of the Christmas events, amidst the wailing sirens, we met a 32-year-old mother named Lubov. She has been living in the war-torn Donetsk region for 15 years, where she gave birth to her two daughters. Despite regular shelling, she has no plans to leave. Her sentiments echo the fears of many – where could they go, leaving behind their homes, parents, and immobile relatives? The fear is real, but the bombardment is not confined to a single location; danger looms across Ukraine.