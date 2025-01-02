Superbook Croatia launches storybooks

Our wonderful Superbook Balkan team attended the Interliber book fair in Zagreb, Croatia, where the Superbook stand drew many visitors. The reason for attending this largest book event in the country was the launch of the Superbook ‘Storybooks’ which tell the Bible stories to younger children aged 3-6.

Ut was a race against time to get our books published in time – but we made it! Fresh of the press and still warm, we rushed the books to our stand, where eager visitors were already waiting to purchase them. The launch of our Superbook Storybooks in Croatian language marked a huge milestone for us as a team and CBN’s mission to the Balkan.

Our merchandise stand was a vibrant hub of activity throughout the week. In just five days, we sold an impressive 717 storybooks along with many other merchandise items. Parents travelled from various towns to visit, hoping to find Superbook products and perhaps catch a glimpse of Gizmo, who delighted crowds with his spontaneous walks between pavilions.

It was also encouraging to meet teachers who already use Superbook in their classrooms. Many stopped by to purchase storybooks, posters, and other resources to enhance their lessons. Their enthusiasm reinforced Superbook’s growing role as an educational tool and inspired us to expand our reach to even more schools in the future.

The highlight of the week was undoubtedly the Sunday afternoon Superbook Show. Invitations were included with every purchase, but we had no idea how many people would attend. To our amazement, 300 children and their parents filled the space.

Seating quickly ran out, with children sitting on the floor and parents standing along the walls near the adjacent “Exhibition of Koran” stand. When the “Poem of Salvation” began, the entire pavilion resounded with singing, dancing, and joy. Whether they planned to or not, everyone in the vicinity heard and felt the energy of the event, making it a truly unforgettable experience.