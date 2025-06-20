A Ukrainian Refugee Child’s Healing Journey Through Faith and Support

From War-Torn Childhood to Healing Moments

How a young boy found safety, support, and a sense of belonging

Escaping the Sounds of War

When the full-scale war began in Ukraine, Yehor was only five. Together with his mother, he had to flee their home in eastern Ukraine. The journey was long and exhausting: first by train to the western part of the country, then by buses to the border, where they waited for hours on foot. Eventually, they reached Poland—and from there, volunteers helped them get to Germany.

Leaving behind his father, home, and everything familiar was traumatic. In a new land with a different language, Yehor struggled. At kindergarten and school, he often felt misunderstood. The emotional toll of war, separation, and cultural isolation led to frequent outbursts. Teachers misread his behavior, and he was nearly referred for psychiatric evaluation.

But Yehor’s mother believed in him. She knew her son didn’t have developmental issues—he had simply experienced too much, too soon. She started reaching out for help.