From War-Torn Childhood to Healing Moments
How a young boy found safety, support, and a sense of belonging
Escaping the Sounds of War
When the full-scale war began in Ukraine, Yehor was only five. Together with his mother, he had to flee their home in eastern Ukraine. The journey was long and exhausting: first by train to the western part of the country, then by buses to the border, where they waited for hours on foot. Eventually, they reached Poland—and from there, volunteers helped them get to Germany.
Leaving behind his father, home, and everything familiar was traumatic. In a new land with a different language, Yehor struggled. At kindergarten and school, he often felt misunderstood. The emotional toll of war, separation, and cultural isolation led to frequent outbursts. Teachers misread his behavior, and he was nearly referred for psychiatric evaluation.
But Yehor’s mother believed in him. She knew her son didn’t have developmental issues—he had simply experienced too much, too soon. She started reaching out for help.
A Safe Space to Be Heard and Loved
That’s when the Operation Blessing Training Center came into Yehor’s life. The center was created to support Ukrainian refugee women and children in Germany, offering emotional and spiritual care, educational support, and a safe community.
At the center, Yehor joined the Superbook Club. He was quiet and easily upset at first, especially if he wasn’t picked for a game or if he lost. But here, surrounded by children who spoke his language and volunteers who understood his pain, he began to open up.
The club became a safe place—a place where he felt seen, loved, and accepted. He heard stories about Jesus, played, and learned. Slowly, his fear, irritability, and anxiety gave way to trust, calm, and joy.
Healing Hearts and New Hope
The last time the team saw Yehor, he was participating in a puppet show, calmly helping prepare decorations, and handling setbacks with grace. The transformation was undeniable. Yehor had begun to heal.
“I really like the Superbook Club and the Center! People play with me here. They listen. I feel like I’m not alone,” Yehor shares.
He still misses his father and dreams of going home. But now, the pain has less control over his heart—and hope is taking root.
Together, We Change Lives
Yehor’s journey from trauma to healing is a powerful reminder of what love, faith, and community can do. Thanks to your support, children who have faced unimaginable hardships are finding peace, healing, and hope.
Help us continue this mission. Together, we can offer safety and transformation to even more children in need.