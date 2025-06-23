One such family is that of 12-year-old Parandzem. Together with her parents and three siblings, she lived in a wooden shelter built on church property. When the home became uninhabitable, the family had no choice but to move into a half-ruined house deep in the mountains—an inheritance from her grandfather. Snow lingers there for months, and traveling to town is a challenge.
“When we moved, our family was living in extremely difficult conditions,” her mother recalls. “I couldn’t work because I had to care for the little ones, and my husband cleaned barns for income. His salary only covered food.”
A Child’s Quiet Struggles
Because of poverty, Parandzem’s mother dressed her in hand-knitted clothes. Though made with love, the outfits made the girl feel embarrassed. She would lower her head and stay silent when classmates talked about their parents’ jobs.
Parandzem explains, “I always saw my friends going to school in nice clothes with fancy backpacks and phones. I knew my parents couldn’t afford any of it. I didn’t even dare to dream… so I began drawing. I sketched princesses wearing the kinds of clothes I wished I had.”
A Door Opens
Eventually, her father began working abroad, which helped the family buy some animals and start a small farm. But even then, the basics—like new clothes—remained out of reach.
That’s when the Operation Blessing Training Center stepped in. Located at a local church, the center offers educational programs and emotional support for children from struggling families. A car regularly picks up children—including Parandzem—from remote areas so they can attend the lessons.
Kindness that Breaks Walls
At first, Parandzem was withdrawn. The teachers saw beyond the quietness and recognized the pain behind her silence. Through personal conversations and consistent encouragement, they built trust with her. Slowly, she began to open up.
After a lesson about Jesus being born in a manger, Parandzem said, “I used to be ashamed of our home and our life. But now I know that if God wasn’t ashamed to be born in a stable, then I don’t need to be ashamed either. The teachers here love me just as I am.”
New Dreams, New Confidence
Parandzem is now one of the center’s most dedicated students. She enjoys tennis and learning English—and still loves drawing. But now, her pictures aren’t just wishes; they’re visions of what’s possible.
“I want to study hard and become a fashion designer. I want to create beautiful clothes and bring joy to other girls,” she shares with a smile.
She now prays with her siblings and reads them Bible stories. Most importantly, she knows that her Heavenly Father is always near and that He cares.
Parandzem’s transformation is possible because of people like you. Your support allows children to step into a new story—one filled with love, purpose, and hope.
Together, we’re raising hearts, building futures, and reminding every child that they matter.
Thank you for being part of this mission. Join us in bringing hope to more children across Europe and beyond!