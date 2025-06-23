Kindness that Breaks Walls

At first, Parandzem was withdrawn. The teachers saw beyond the quietness and recognized the pain behind her silence. Through personal conversations and consistent encouragement, they built trust with her. Slowly, she began to open up.

After a lesson about Jesus being born in a manger, Parandzem said, “I used to be ashamed of our home and our life. But now I know that if God wasn’t ashamed to be born in a stable, then I don’t need to be ashamed either. The teachers here love me just as I am.”

New Dreams, New Confidence

Parandzem is now one of the center’s most dedicated students. She enjoys tennis and learning English—and still loves drawing. But now, her pictures aren’t just wishes; they’re visions of what’s possible.

“I want to study hard and become a fashion designer. I want to create beautiful clothes and bring joy to other girls,” she shares with a smile.

She now prays with her siblings and reads them Bible stories. Most importantly, she knows that her Heavenly Father is always near and that He cares.