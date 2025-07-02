From Surgeon’s Hands to Human Warmth
Kostiantyn spent his life saving others. A skilled neurosurgeon, he performed the most delicate operations, giving people a second chance. His home in eastern Ukraine was also his place of calling. When war broke out, he stayed behind — because the hospital needed him. Leaving his patients was unthinkable.
“We all knew a missile could hit us at any moment,” Kostiantyn recalls. “But how could we leave the people we were trying to save? We kept going — as long as we could.”
When the Body Breaks Down
Years of pressure, stress, and sleepless nights eventually took their toll. One morning, Kostiantyn woke up unable to move. A stroke had paralyzed him. Surgeons had to remove part of his skull to reduce swelling in his brain. He survived — but everything changed. He could no longer walk. His career, identity, and purpose disappeared overnight.
His family had fled abroad. Friends were gone or struggling to survive. He lay alone in a hospital bed, with nowhere to go.
Then, a door opened — the hospice, supported by Operation Blessing.
A Place to Heal — and to Be Human Again
At the hospice, Kostiantyn found something he hadn’t felt in a long time: warmth. Not just physical comfort, but emotional care. The staff welcomed him like family. He wasn’t just a patient — he was a person.
“What’s strange,” he says softly, “is that I’m no longer afraid. I was alone, and that was the worst part. But now I’m not.”
Here, he receives daily care, three warm meals, and genuine compassion. “The food is delicious,” he smiles. “After lying in a hospital bed not knowing if you’ll eat tomorrow, you start to value even the smallest things.”
But the care doesn’t stop at physical needs. The hospice volunteers — those who cook meals and care for residents — also regularly invite a local church team to visit. Together, they sing psalms, pray, and share about the Bible. These moments bring peace, encouragement, and a sense of family to everyone at the hospice — reminding them that they are not forgotten, and they are deeply loved.
Kostiantyn still doesn’t know what the future holds — but he knows he’s not alone. With the hospice team and Operation Blessing’s support, he has a place to rest, recover, and be treated with dignity.
“Thank you to Operation Blessing and everyone who makes this possible,” he says. “You’re not just giving food or shelter — you’re reminding us that we matter. You’ve made me feel human again.”
Thank You for Being Part of the Mission
When you support CBN Europe, you help bring not only food or care — but hope, restoration, and dignity to those who need it most.
Together, we’re not just providing help.
We’re changing lives.