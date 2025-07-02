This is a powerful Ukrainian neurosurgeon story of courage, loss, and recovery.

From Surgeon’s Hands to Human Warmth

Kostiantyn spent his life saving others. A skilled neurosurgeon, he performed the most delicate operations, giving people a second chance. His home in eastern Ukraine was also his place of calling. When war broke out, he stayed behind — because the hospital needed him. Leaving his patients was unthinkable.

“We all knew a missile could hit us at any moment,” Kostiantyn recalls. “But how could we leave the people we were trying to save? We kept going — as long as we could.”

When the Body Breaks Down

Years of pressure, stress, and sleepless nights eventually took their toll. One morning, Kostiantyn woke up unable to move. A stroke had paralyzed him. Surgeons had to remove part of his skull to reduce swelling in his brain. He survived — but everything changed. He could no longer walk. His career, identity, and purpose disappeared overnight.

His family had fled abroad. Friends were gone or struggling to survive. He lay alone in a hospital bed, with nowhere to go.

Then, a door opened — the hospice, supported by Operation Blessing.