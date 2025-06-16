Superbook Club Ukraine: How Prayer Changed Andriy’s Life

“It was fun and interesting,” Andriy recalls.

“We played games, watched Superbook, listened to stories about God, made crafts, and at the end, we all prayed together for the protection of our loved ones. I prayed for my brother to come home from the war — even if just for a short leave.”

And God answered.

Not long after, Andriy’s brother returned home on leave. The two of them talked for hours. Andriy shared his faith, and his brother shared powerful stories of miraculous survival on the battlefield. Andriy now knows for sure: prayer works.

“At the Club, I learned that God is strong and loves us. Now my mom and I pray to Him every day. And I noticed that God always answers us.”

Andriy’s mother also began attending church. Her heart is changing too — she smiles more often, and together they thank God for His protection and grace.

“I’m so happy the Superbook Club exists!” — says Andriy.