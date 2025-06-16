When a Child Believes: Andriy’s Story

June 16, 2025

Superbook Club Ukraine: How Prayer Changed Andriy’s Life

Sometimes all it takes is a small invitation to spark a big change in a child’s life.

Andriy is a 10-year-old boy from Kyiv Region. After his parents divorced, he and his mother moved in with his grandmother, who requires constant care. Life hasn’t been easy, especially with his older brother serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But one day, a friend invited Andriy to the Superbook Club — and that changed everything.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

“It was fun and interesting,” Andriy recalls.
“We played games, watched Superbook, listened to stories about God, made crafts, and at the end, we all prayed together for the protection of our loved ones. I prayed for my brother to come home from the war — even if just for a short leave.”

And God answered.

Not long after, Andriy’s brother returned home on leave. The two of them talked for hours. Andriy shared his faith, and his brother shared powerful stories of miraculous survival on the battlefield. Andriy now knows for sure: prayer works.

“At the Club, I learned that God is strong and loves us. Now my mom and I pray to Him every day. And I noticed that God always answers us.”

Andriy’s mother also began attending church. Her heart is changing too — she smiles more often, and together they thank God for His protection and grace.

“I’m so happy the Superbook Club exists!” — says Andriy.

