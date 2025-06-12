Tamara’s Family: Love That Rebuilds After War

Tamara’s family’s journey began in a small town in eastern Ukraine. With great love and faith, they opened a family-type children’s home, welcoming children from crisis families.

They worked tirelessly to create a space where every child would feel safe, valued, and loved.

“We believed that we could build a happy life in our hometown and raise our children in safety. Our home needed major renovations: there was no electricity, no water, no gas. But we worked hard, hoping that everything would work out,” recalls Tamara.

But in 2014, their plans were shattered by war. Military equipment rolled down the streets, shelling became a part of daily life, and soldiers patrolled once-peaceful neighborhoods. The town fell under occupation, and after two long years of holding on, the family made the heartbreaking decision to leave and move to a town in a neighboring region.

“It was incredibly difficult to leave our ‘nest,’ but we no longer had the strength to stay.”

Thanks to the help of charitable organizations, they received a new home in a neighboring town. But it was just an empty shell — a structure without any basic utilities. Once again, they started from scratch: installing water, electricity, and making it livable.

“We believed that this town would become our new, permanent home — a place where we could finally fulfill our dreams and raise our children in safety,” Tamara remembers.