Tamara’s Family: Love That Rebuilds After War

Love Never Fails
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends.”
— 1 Corinthians 13:7–8
These words from the Bible take on a profound meaning when we look at the life of Tamara’s family. They are the embodiment of true love that, despite hardships, trials, and even war, remains faithful to its calling — to give children the warmth of a family and a place to call home.
They worked tirelessly to create a space where every child would feel safe, valued, and loved.
“We believed that we could build a happy life in our hometown and raise our children in safety. Our home needed major renovations: there was no electricity, no water, no gas. But we worked hard, hoping that everything would work out,” recalls Tamara.
But in 2014, their plans were shattered by war. Military equipment rolled down the streets, shelling became a part of daily life, and soldiers patrolled once-peaceful neighborhoods. The town fell under occupation, and after two long years of holding on, the family made the heartbreaking decision to leave and move to a town in a neighboring region.
“It was incredibly difficult to leave our ‘nest,’ but we no longer had the strength to stay.”
Thanks to the help of charitable organizations, they received a new home in a neighboring town. But it was just an empty shell — a structure without any basic utilities. Once again, they started from scratch: installing water, electricity, and making it livable.
“We believed that this town would become our new, permanent home — a place where we could finally fulfill our dreams and raise our children in safety,” Tamara remembers.
When War Returned to Their Doorstep
But in 2022, war returned to their lives. Terrifying missile strikes, skies on fire, destroyed buildings, loss, and pain. Bombing spread across all of Ukraine, and with heavy hearts, the family was once again forced to leave everything behind. They fled to the city of Halych in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.
“It was the second time we had to leave everything we built with love — our home, our dreams, our future…”
But the greatest loss was not material. After renovating their home in the neighboring town, this foster family had planned to welcome even more children into their care, giving them a chance at a better life. War destroyed those plans… but not their hearts.
Love That Overcomes All Hardships
Over time, the children they cared for grew up: some went to university, some traveled abroad, and others joined the military to defend Ukraine. But Tamara’s family knew their calling — to continue serving children. They searched for a new opportunity to open their hearts and home to orphans. And in Halych, with the support of local authorities, they found a group of siblings who had faced unimaginable hardships. The family once again opened their hearts, providing these children with love, care, and a real home.
Gratitude That Comes from the Heart
For more than two years of war, Operation Blessing has been supporting families across Ukraine by providing food packages and essential supplies. Children eagerly unpack the boxes, immediately enjoying the delicious treats.
“True love is when you give your heart and your life to others. It’s when you serve children, care for them, and help them,” shares Tamara.
“I am incredibly grateful to Operation Blessing for helping us help others. Your food is always a true blessing. The food packages are generous, and the supplies are essential for survival! Your support is incredibly important because food lasts for a long time, but we don’t always have the means to buy it. Thank you!”
“True love is when you give your heart and your life to others. It’s when you serve children, care for them, and help them,” shares Tamara.
“I am incredibly grateful to Operation Blessing for helping us help others. Your food is always a true blessing. The food packages are generous, and the supplies are essential for survival! Your support is incredibly important because food lasts for a long time, but we don’t always have the means to buy it. Thank you!”
Together, We Are Changing Lives!
Your generous support and partnership make stories like this family’s possible. Because of you, they continue to open their doors to children, providing them with love, safety, and a real home.
We are deeply grateful to everyone who stands with us in this mission of love and hope. Your contributions are not just gifts — they are a lifeline for families who have lost everything and a promise of a brighter future for vulnerable children.
Thank you for being part of this incredible journey of transformation!
Your kindness and generosity change lives, restore hope, and remind families like Tamara’s that they are not alone.
Support our work and help us reach even more families in need.
Together, we can be the light that shines in the darkness. THANK YOU for being part of the CBN Europe mission.