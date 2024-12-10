Hope for Parvina

After a few months of her stay in the centre, it was time to start school. Parvina went to the first grade, but she did not like to study at all which affected her homework. One of the centre volunteers made made much effort to help Parvina to keep up with the school programme.

At that time, Parvina also started to attend Sunday School, where she heard about Christ. She became interested in what she heard and asked many questions. However, as soon as the children were visited by their father and stayed at home during the weekend, Parvina’s behaviour deteriorated. It turned out that the father used this time to teach the children to live according to religious (Shariah) law, which was so different from what Parvina and her brother had heard in Sunday school.

But the centre staff did not give up. They continued to pray for Parvina and her brother, and for their father. They prayed that God would touch them and show His love to them.

God answered their prayers. Parvina started to change before their eyes. She did better in school and her grades improved. She started to look after herself better and became more polite. She started to actively take part in the centre’s activities with joy. Parvina learned to pray and started to pray for her daddy all the time. She says: “I pray for daddy. I believe that Jesus will touch him and free him from drunkenness.”

Today, Parvina is happy and she loves making beautiful drawings and make bead crafts. She dreams of practicing gymnastics. She knows that Jesus loves her and protects her and her brother.

The “House for Women” centre is located in Tajikistan, where the main religion is Islam. At the centre, lonely and vulnerable orphans and mothers with children who find themselves in difficult circumstances receive comprehensive assistance – safe housing, food, psychological and spiritual support. The staff serve with care and share the love of Christ, bringing hope for the future.