Yusif’s Christian Testimony: When Home Isn’t a Place of Warmth

Yusif is a young man who grew up in one of the most closed and religiously conservative regions of a Muslim country. In his world, religion dictated everything — from daily behavior to a person’s entire future. Women were not allowed to pursue education, and children were taught strict religious obedience from an early age.

His father spent many years abroad, involved in criminal activities such as extortion and controlling local businesses. At home, discipline ruled — yet Yusif saw his father as a respected and influential figure. Then everything changed. His father was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and doctors gave him only a few months to live. In desperation, he turned to a local religious leader, who advised him to make a pilgrimage to one of the holiest Islamic sites.