Yusif is a young man who grew up in one of the most closed and religiously conservative regions of a Muslim country. In his world, religion dictated everything — from daily behavior to a person’s entire future. Women were not allowed to pursue education, and children were taught strict religious obedience from an early age.
His father spent many years abroad, involved in criminal activities such as extortion and controlling local businesses. At home, discipline ruled — yet Yusif saw his father as a respected and influential figure. Then everything changed. His father was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and doctors gave him only a few months to live. In desperation, he turned to a local religious leader, who advised him to make a pilgrimage to one of the holiest Islamic sites.
Meeting Jesus in the Crowd
During the pilgrimage, Yusif’s father found himself among a sea of people when suddenly he noticed a Man who stood out. He couldn’t explain it, but he immediately recognized Him — it was Jesus. Jesus looked at him and said, “Follow Me.” His father walked out of the crowd, and from that moment, his life began to change. He recovered from cancer, started reading the New Testament, and slowly opened his heart to the Gospel.
Through a Christian social media page run by a project supported by CBN Europe’s — Operation Blessing Child Development, he got in touch with believers. The ministry team traveled to his region to hear his story, and soon, a new house church was born — in a place where the name of Jesus had once been unthinkable to say aloud.
Yusif’s Journey: From Inner Struggle to Peace
Yusif watched as his father changed — but he also saw how neighbors and relatives reacted. His father was questioned by authorities and accused of betraying his faith. Yusif felt torn. He saw love in his father’s eyes, but the weight of community pressure was heavy.
One day while fishing, he pulled a bundle from the water — it contained personal belongings and texts tied to dark rituals, performed by religious leaders to invoke illness or death over families. It shook him to the core. Yusif realized that darkness can sometimes wear the disguise of religion. That day, he made a decision.
On April 11, 2025, Yusif gave his life to Jesus Christ. One week later, he was baptized. Today, he helps the team build a prayer house and serves others with joy.
“I’m With Him — Until the End”
Recently, Yusif said:
“He loved me all the way to the cross. And me? I will never leave Him. I’m with Jesus — until the end.”
Yusif’s story is more than just a personal testimony — it’s the result of years of faithful ministry, support from partners, and countless prayers.
Through your giving, CBN Europe’s partner projects are reaching some of the most spiritually closed regions of the world — where churches can’t be built, but hearts can still be reached. Through social media, discipleship, child development, and family support, you’re offering hope to those who’ve never known it before.
Thank you for being part of this mission.
Support the work — and together, we’ll see the light of Christ overcome every darkness.