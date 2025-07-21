Alexey grew up in Moldova, in a family where every day was a fight for survival. His father left when Alexey was just a baby. His mother worked hard to raise him and his two brothers, but her income was never enough. At just ten years old, Alexey and his brother started collecting scrap metal around the city to earn money — a burden far too heavy for young shoulders. His health suffered, and so did his hope.
School wasn’t a safe place either. Struggling with math and other subjects, Alexey was moved from one school to another — five in total. Rejection and ridicule wounded his spirit, and he began to believe the lie that he didn’t belong anywhere.
As he grew older, things worsened. At 12, he fell into the wrong crowd and eventually ended up in a juvenile detention center. For two long years, he felt lost and alone, with no sense of direction. But deep down, he longed for a second chance.
A New Start and a Taste of Purpose
That second chance came when he was released and discovered the Training Center — a project supported by Operation Blessing. Here, Alexey found not only support but also dignity. The Center works with vulnerable teens, helping them gain life skills, professional training, and — perhaps most importantly — emotional healing and spiritual growth.
Among the many classes, Alexey discovered his favorite: the Tasty-Life cooking course. For the first time, he learned to prepare real meals — more than just cereal or bread. Cooking gave him confidence, purpose, and joy. It wasn’t just about food anymore; it was about love. Alexey now brings home dishes he proudly prepares for his family, nourishing not just their bodies but their hearts.
Hope Restored Through Faith and Community
At the Center, Alexey also encountered something he had never truly known: unconditional acceptance. He found mentors who cared, peers who supported him, and the truth of God’s love. He accepted Jesus as his Savior, and today, his eyes shine with purpose and peace. No longer defined by his past, Alexey is building a future as a chef — and as a young man of hope and faith.
Your Support Changes Lives
When you give to CBN Europe, you help young people like Alexey step out of cycles of poverty, rejection, and hopelessness. Together, we provide more than skills — we offer love, healing, and a path to a new life.
Join the mission. Bring hope to a child today.