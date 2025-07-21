 Skip to content

From One Lost Boy to Hopeful Chef: Alexey’s Redemption Story from Moldova

Picture of CBN Europe
CBN Europe

July 21, 2025

Picture of CBN Europe
CBN Europe

July 21, 2025

HOPE THROUGH COOKING

Alexey’s Redemption Story is about a childhood Marked by Hardship

Alexey grew up in Moldova, in a family where every day was a fight for survival. His father left when Alexey was just a baby. His mother worked hard to raise him and his two brothers, but her income was never enough. At just ten years old, Alexey and his brother started collecting scrap metal around the city to earn money — a burden far too heavy for young shoulders. His health suffered, and so did his hope.

School wasn’t a safe place either. Struggling with math and other subjects, Alexey was moved from one school to another — five in total. Rejection and ridicule wounded his spirit, and he began to believe the lie that he didn’t belong anywhere.

As he grew older, things worsened. At 12, he fell into the wrong crowd and eventually ended up in a juvenile detention center. For two long years, he felt lost and alone, with no sense of direction. But deep down, he longed for a second chance.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

A New Start and a Taste of Purpose

That second chance came when he was released and discovered the Training Center — a project supported by Operation Blessing. Here, Alexey found not only support but also dignity. The Center works with vulnerable teens, helping them gain life skills, professional training, and — perhaps most importantly — emotional healing and spiritual growth.

Among the many classes, Alexey discovered his favorite: the Tasty-Life cooking course. For the first time, he learned to prepare real meals — more than just cereal or bread. Cooking gave him confidence, purpose, and joy. It wasn’t just about food anymore; it was about love. Alexey now brings home dishes he proudly prepares for his family, nourishing not just their bodies but their hearts.

Hope Restored Through Faith and Community

At the Center, Alexey also encountered something he had never truly known: unconditional acceptance. He found mentors who cared, peers who supported him, and the truth of God’s love. He accepted Jesus as his Savior, and today, his eyes shine with purpose and peace. No longer defined by his past, Alexey is building a future as a chef — and as a young man of hope and faith.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:7-8

What next?

Your Support Changes Lives

When you give to CBN Europe, you help young people like Alexey step out of cycles of poverty, rejection, and hopelessness. Together, we provide more than skills — we offer love, healing, and a path to a new life.

Join the mission. Bring hope to a child today.

Support CBN Europe’s Mission

Bring hope today!

Up next...

CBN near you

CBN UK
CBN Netherlands
CBN Germany
CBN Balkan
CBN Ukraine
CBN Australasia
CBN United States
CBN Israel

Make a Difference

Make a donation
Partner with us
Leave a Legacy
Job Opportunities
Operation Blessing
Orphan’s Promise
Superbook Mission
Media Mission

CBN Resources

Superbook Resources
CBN Family App
The 700 Club
CBN Shows
Broadcast
About us
History

Get Connected

Prayer Line
Email Subscribe
Contact Us

Policies

Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Cookie Settings
Website Terms
Accessibility Statement

Facebook Instagram Youtube
© CBN Europe 2025. All Rights Reserved.

Website concept, design and development by JFC

Shows

Watch

Media

About

Blog

Impact

Our History

In Memory

Partner

Support Superbook

Sponsor a church!

Resources

Contact

Leave a Legacy

Pray
Donate
Facebook Instagram Youtube
Stay informed about CBN Europe

Join us