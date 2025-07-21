Alexey’s Redemption Story is about a childhood Marked by Hardship

Alexey grew up in Moldova, in a family where every day was a fight for survival. His father left when Alexey was just a baby. His mother worked hard to raise him and his two brothers, but her income was never enough. At just ten years old, Alexey and his brother started collecting scrap metal around the city to earn money — a burden far too heavy for young shoulders. His health suffered, and so did his hope.

School wasn’t a safe place either. Struggling with math and other subjects, Alexey was moved from one school to another — five in total. Rejection and ridicule wounded his spirit, and he began to believe the lie that he didn’t belong anywhere.

As he grew older, things worsened. At 12, he fell into the wrong crowd and eventually ended up in a juvenile detention center. For two long years, he felt lost and alone, with no sense of direction. But deep down, he longed for a second chance.