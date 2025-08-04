A New Chapter in Mariana’s Life

Mariana’s story comes from Ukraine, a country where thousands of children and young people face daily challenges that many of us can hardly imagine.

She grew up in a home where addiction often overshadowed care and love — the things every child needs most. Because of her mother’s struggle with alcoholism, Mariana and her younger siblings found refuge with their grandmother, the one person who gave them a sense of warmth and security. But caring for three children on her own proved too difficult, and with a heavy heart, their grandmother enrolled them in a boarding school to ensure they received proper care and education.

Still, every weekend and holiday, Mariana rushed home — to her grandmother’s embrace, her smile, and the love that carried her through childhood.

After graduating from the boarding school, Mariana chose to become a teacher. She dreamed of working with children and giving them the support and encouragement she herself had once lacked. She was accepted into a teaching program with a full scholarship — but then came a new challenge: where would she live?

On her own, Mariana simply couldn’t afford the cost of housing. Without support, she would have found herself in extremely difficult circumstances. That’s when she heard about a transition home — a place that, with the support of Operation Blessing, offers vulnerable children and young people shelter, guidance, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

At this home, relationships are built on Christian values, and the residents are introduced to God’s Word — sometimes for the very first time in their lives.