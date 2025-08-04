A New Chapter in Mariana’s Life

Mariana’s story comes from Ukraine, a country where thousands of children and young people face daily challenges that many of us can hardly imagine.
She grew up in a home where addiction often overshadowed care and love — the things every child needs most. Because of her mother’s struggle with alcoholism, Mariana and her younger siblings found refuge with their grandmother, the one person who gave them a sense of warmth and security. But caring for three children on her own proved too difficult, and with a heavy heart, their grandmother enrolled them in a boarding school to ensure they received proper care and education.
Still, every weekend and holiday, Mariana rushed home — to her grandmother’s embrace, her smile, and the love that carried her through childhood.
After graduating from the boarding school, Mariana chose to become a teacher. She dreamed of working with children and giving them the support and encouragement she herself had once lacked. She was accepted into a teaching program with a full scholarship — but then came a new challenge: where would she live?
On her own, Mariana simply couldn’t afford the cost of housing. Without support, she would have found herself in extremely difficult circumstances. That’s when she heard about a transition home — a place that, with the support of Operation Blessing, offers vulnerable children and young people shelter, guidance, and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.
At this home, relationships are built on Christian values, and the residents are introduced to God’s Word — sometimes for the very first time in their lives.
The transition home became much more than just a roof over Mariana’s head. It became a place where she was seen, heard, and accepted. Here, a team of kind and professional mentors walked alongside her — equipping her with the practical life skills needed for a confident and independent future.
Before moving into the home, Mariana had never attended church. But once she began living there, she joined the other residents in weekly church gatherings. One day, she shared,
“I used to think of God as a distant being who simply watched over the world from afar. But now, I see Him as a Father — one who truly cares about my life.”
She remembers with joy the shared evenings, meaningful conversations, and quiet moments of prayer and Bible reading. The home taught her how to cook, take care of herself, manage her time and money, and build strong friendships — all grounded in Christian values that helped her grow both practically and spiritually.
“I never received gifts growing up… But here — a Christmas present, a birthday cake just for me. It meant so much. I will take this experience with me into my future family,” she shares.
Living in the home also allowed Mariana to focus on her studies:
“University was hard. Sometimes I wanted to give up. But when I came back to the house, I found peace, quiet, and constant encouragement. That made all the difference.”
She also took part in group workshops and life-skills classes where she improved her English, discovered an interest in psychology, and learned how to be wise with finances and develop leadership skills. These experiences have helped shape her into a confident and motivated young woman.
Today, Mariana is preparing for marriage and to build a family of her own. She has now left the transition home, but the love and support she received there will stay with her forever.
These changes were only possible thanks to our faithful partners — kind, generous people who support the mission of CBN Europe. Your care brings hope to young people like Mariana.
Together, we’re raising hearts, building futures, and reminding every young person that their story matters.
Thank you for being part of this mission. Let’s continue bringing hope to more children and young people across Europe — and beyond..