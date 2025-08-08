Daniil’s Story: Transformation Begins with Love

A Safe Place to Learn, Grow, and Believe

At Superbook Club, children watch episodes of the animated Superbook series, hear powerful Bible stories, and participate in games, discussions, and creative activities. The atmosphere is filled with kindness, acceptance, and joy — everything Daniil had been missing at home.

In the beginning, it wasn’t easy for him. He was shy, often rude, and sometimes disrupted the lessons. But even in his silence, he was listening. Every word he heard began to soften his heart. Slowly, Daniil started to open up and change.

A key moment came during the Christmas celebration when he was cast as King Herod in the play. After the performance, he quietly said:

“Wasn’t Herod evil? I don’t want to be evil. We learned about Saul — how he wanted to kill believers but then met Jesus and changed. I want to change too.”

Since that moment, real change has been unfolding in Daniil’s life. His grandmother says he no longer speaks harshly, he treats her with kindness, and he even prays for his mother. His words, actions, and heart are different. Even his physical health has improved — he’s growing and gaining healthy weight.

The Superbook Club became more than just an activity — it became a place of healing. In a region where many children grow up without ever hearing the Gospel, the opportunity to encounter the love of Jesus is a rare and beautiful gift.

We thank God for what He is doing in Daniil’s life through the Superbook Club. And we thank you, our faithful CBN Europe partners. Your prayers, generosity, and continued support make it possible for children like Daniil to encounter the love of Jesus, experience hope, and start a new chapter in life.

Would you consider joining us in bringing hope to more children like Daniil?

Together, we can continue to change lives!

Support CBN Europe’s Mission