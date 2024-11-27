Fresh bread for Tamara

The world holds its breath as Ukraine continues to fight it’s battle for freedom. Russia’s brutal shelling of residential areas, burning of vital grain fields and blockade of food supply routes have left the Ukrainian people grappling with survival in the midst of daily challenges.

In these dire circumstances, individuals strive to endure, yearning not just for peaceful skies but also for daily sustenance. The concept of a simple meal becomes a genuine challenge for many Ukrainians. In remote villages, numerous elderly citizens sometimes go without food for days, as their meagre $50 pensions barely cover essentials like firewood and medication. Those fortunate enough to receive humanitarian aid consider themselves truly fortunate.

For the past two years in the Donetsk region, the “Operation Blessing” project has been running a continuous bread-baking initiative. Residents from a dozen localities receive fresh, hot bread daily – a stark contrast to other food supplies that require preparation. The bread can be consumed immediately or taken to bomb shelters.