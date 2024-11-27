Fresh bread for Tamara

The world holds its breath as Ukraine continues to fight it’s battle for freedom. Russia’s brutal shelling of residential areas, burning of vital grain fields and blockade of food supply routes have left the Ukrainian people grappling with survival in the midst of daily challenges.
In these dire circumstances, individuals strive to endure, yearning not just for peaceful skies but also for daily sustenance. The concept of a simple meal becomes a genuine challenge for many Ukrainians. In remote villages, numerous elderly citizens sometimes go without food for days, as their meagre $50 pensions barely cover essentials like firewood and medication. Those fortunate enough to receive humanitarian aid consider themselves truly fortunate.
For the past two years in the Donetsk region, the “Operation Blessing” project has been running a continuous bread-baking initiative. Residents from a dozen localities receive fresh, hot bread daily – a stark contrast to other food supplies that require preparation. The bread can be consumed immediately or taken to bomb shelters.
Amidst the chilling snow, daunting frost, and distant sounds of gunfire, individuals like 83-year-old Tamara find the strength to attend these bread distributions, despite her age and frail health.
“The war has impacted every aspect of my life. My health has significantly deteriorated, and my mood has worsened – a crucial factor for how you feel inside. Your bread aid project is immensely helpful. Firstly, it saves my meagre budget. Secondly, going to the city for bread is a distant and impossible journey for me now. Thank you for delivering it practically to my doorstep for free! Your work is invaluable, beyond what words can express,” Tamara thankfully expressed.
Hundreds of thousands continue to live in the danger zone, their basic needs for warmth and food unmet. If Operation Blessing were to cease its support, their survival would be at stake. Please, let us continue these acts of kindness in the face of adversity.
It is only through the generous support of CBN partners that we can help people like Tamara. When you partner with CBN, your support will bring life, hope and God’s love to children and families in Europe, Central Asia and beyond. If you are already a CBN Partner: THANK YOU for your generosity! To partner with us and join the CBN family of life-changers, click the link below!