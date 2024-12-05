Changing lives through prayer

Prayer is and always has been at the forefront of CBN’s ministry – it is the fuel underneath all the projects and initiatives that are changing lives every day. Prayer is vital for every stage of our projects – from preparation, implementation to providing follow up. Before we plan our projects, prayer is at the centre of our planning meetings – as we expect from the Lord to give us wisdom, insight and discernment. Unless He gives us permission to move forward, we wait on Him. It is a safeguard to ensure we only implement projects that have His approval at the right time.

I love that our teams are always prioritising prayer – even in our staff meetings. Jesus is at the centre of CBN’s ministry – in all our office locations across Europe, in the field when we reach out to people with His love, in our Prayer centres where we minister His love to callers who contact us for prayer.

As we pray, we yield everything to God, who is able to heal, restore and redeem even the most difficult situations. Where we are powerless, He is powerful to do the impossible – as with Him all things are possible! God Himself declares in Genesis 18:14: “Is anything too difficult for the Lord?” Job declares in Job 42:2 that “I know that You can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted”. Jesus declares in Luke 18:27 that “The things that are impossible with people are possible with God.”

When we pray and surrender all we are and have to Him, we acknowledge that without Him, we cannot do anything. We need Him to be effective and fruitful in this world – in order to make a real difference. As soon as we leave out prayer – our plans become man-made plans that have minimal or no impact.

Paul explains this in 1 Corintians 3, where he talks about how we plant and water, but God gives the growth and increase. I love this analogy – where we partner together with our teams on the ground, our faithful donors and the Lord Himself, to make a difference by the power of His Spirit. A three-stranded cord will not be easily broken (Ecclesiastes 4:12) – when we unite for His purposes, He is able to multiply and increase the impact of all our efforts. As a result, many people are being blessed through CBN’s family of ministries.