Malika’s Prayer

When Malika was 4 years old, her parents separated. For 8 years she lived with either her mother or her father. This was a very difficult time for the whole family. At that time, Malika’s mother started to misuse alcohol.

When Malika was twelve years old, her parents decided to get back together. They tried hard to make a living. Dad is a welder by profession and mum is a pastry chef. Sadly, Malika’s father started to misuse alcohol and his drinking habit caused serious damage to the family’s wellbeing. In addition, her mother broke her right arm. The operation did not turn out to be successful which prohibits her from earning a living. She started a job as a cleaner but things got worse, as she seriously injured her leg. As a result, Malika’s mother is unable to work at all. As a result, Malika’s family experience great difficulties.

A year later, Malika was invited by a friend to attend the children’s club at the Young Life project which is sponsored by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. She enjoyed it so much that she began attending the Young Life teen club. She found new friends and became greatly interested in studying the Bible, and learn how God not only listens, but is able to answer her prayers!

“I began to learn about who God is, what He is like, who Jesus is, what He did for me. I pray every day before going to bed. My parents did not live together for a while, and I was very worried about this. I asked God for our family to live together again, and God answered my prayers. It was a miracle for me and evidence that He exists and loves me,” Malika shared.