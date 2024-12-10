Malika’s Prayer

When Malika was 4 years old, her parents separated. For 8 years she lived with either her mother or her father. This was a very difficult time for the whole family. At that time, Malika’s mother started to misuse alcohol.
When Malika was twelve years old, her parents decided to get back together. They tried hard to make a living. Dad is a welder by profession and mum is a pastry chef. Sadly, Malika’s father started to misuse alcohol and his drinking habit caused serious damage to the family’s wellbeing. In addition, her mother broke her right arm. The operation did not turn out to be successful which prohibits her from earning a living. She started a job as a cleaner but things got worse, as she seriously injured her leg. As a result, Malika’s mother is unable to work at all. As a result, Malika’s family experience great difficulties.
A year later, Malika was invited by a friend to attend the children’s club at the Young Life project which is sponsored by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. She enjoyed it so much that she began attending the Young Life teen club. She found new friends and became greatly interested in studying the Bible, and learn how God not only listens, but is able to answer her prayers!
“I began to learn about who God is, what He is like, who Jesus is, what He did for me. I pray every day before going to bed. My parents did not live together for a while, and I was very worried about this. I asked God for our family to live together again, and God answered my prayers. It was a miracle for me and evidence that He exists and loves me,” Malika shared.
Today, Malika is thriving as she understands more of God’s love and purpose for her life. She dreams of finishing school well and being successful in every area of her life. The “Young Life” project has been instrumental for Malika to help in her development, self esteem, Biblical knowledge and skills for life such as culinary classes. Malika also attended the project’s summer camps.
“I dream of finishing school well and becoming successful in everything, so I try to develop myself. And when I heard that the Young Life project had opened culinary master classes, I happily began attending them. I want to learn how to cook, and especially now, when my mother is having a hard time, I want to help her. My parents don’t have money to pay for my courses. Thank you for organizing such events and that they are all free,” says Malika.
The “Young Life” project is also involved in caring for vulnerable children who find themself in difficult social conditions. We help families such as Malika’s with clothes and food packages.
Malika’s mother was so thankful for the help she received. “Thank you so much for helping us with things and products. We are experiencing financial difficulties due to the fact that everything on the market is becoming more expensive, and my husband’s job is not permanent and I am not able to work now. Thank you to the Young Life project for not only helping our daughter’s development, but also taking care of our family.”
Malika and the “Young Life” team continue to pray for Malika and her family, believing for her parents to come to faith in the Lord and for full healing of Malika’s mother.
It is only through the generous support of CBN partners that we can help children like Malika. When you partner with CBN, your support will bring life, hope and God’s love to beneficiaries through CBN’s family of ministries. If you are already a CBN Partner: THANK YOU for your generosity! To partner with us and join the CBN family of life-changers, click the link below!