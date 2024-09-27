Hope during Paris Olympics

CBN’s animated Bible series ‘Superbook’ is bringing hope to thousands of children and families in Europe and around the world! In the month of August, over 25,000 copies of the ‘Superbook – Book of Hope’ in French language were distributed in Paris and France during the Paris Olympics. The distribution was organised by our partner ministry OneHope, working together with many churches and volunteers.

This free booklet shares the Gospel message in 7 chapters, made visible by graphics from CBN’s animated Bible series ‘Superbook’. We are so thankful for everyone who helped with this wonderful distribution, sharing God’s love and hope in Jesus with children and families in Paris and many towns and villages in France.

Please pray for everyone reading this booklet to be impacted by the message and for every seed that is planted to bear fruit for eternity!