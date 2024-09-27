Hope during Paris Olympics

Picture of Mark Dijkens
Mark Dijkens

September 27, 2024

Picture of Mark Dijkens
Mark Dijkens

September 27, 2024

Superbook "Book of Hope" distribution during Paris Olympics

CBN’s animated Bible series ‘Superbook’ is bringing hope to thousands of children and families in Europe and around the world! In the month of August, over 25,000 copies of the ‘Superbook – Book of Hope’ in French language were distributed in Paris and France during the Paris Olympics. The distribution was organised by our partner ministry OneHope, working together with many churches and volunteers.

This free booklet shares the Gospel message in 7 chapters, made visible by graphics from CBN’s animated Bible series ‘Superbook’. We are so thankful for everyone who helped with this wonderful distribution, sharing God’s love and hope in Jesus with children and families in Paris and many towns and villages in France.

Please pray for everyone reading this booklet to be impacted by the message and for every seed that is planted to bear fruit for eternity!

“Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

Matthew 19:14
Give to Superbook

Up next...

CBN near you

CBN UK
CBN Netherlands
CBN Germany
CBN Balkan
CBN Ukraine
CBN Australasia
CBN United States
CBN Israel

Make a Difference

Make a donation
Partner with us
Leave a Legacy
Job Opportunities
Operation Blessing
Orphan’s Promise
Superbook Mission
Media Mission

CBN Resources

Superbook Resources
CBN Family App
The 700 Club
CBN Shows
Broadcast
About us
History

Get Connected

Prayer Line
Email Subscribe
Contact Us

Policies

Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Cookie Settings
Website Terms

Facebook Instagram Youtube
© CBN Europe 2024. All Rights Reserved.

Website concept, design and development by JFC

Shows

Watch

Media

About

Blog

Impact

Our History

In Memory

Partner

Support Superbook

Sponsor a church!

Resources

Contact

Leave a Legacy

Pray
Donate
Facebook Instagram Youtube
Stay informed about CBN Europe

Join us