Poland flood relief

When storm Boris hit Central Europe on 16 September, a state of emergency was declared in Poland. CBN’s Operation Blessing deployed staff to the region of Klodzko, providing practical support to people who were greatly impacted by the flood.

Thousands of people in the Kloszko area were left without power, internet and mobile telephone communications. Many homes were severely damaged by the storm and floods.

Together with our team of staff and volunteers we visited remote villages to distribute bottles of water, cleaning packages and dehumidifiers. Together with volunteers from the local church we started to help people with cleaning homes.

We recorded various stories of how people were impacted by this disaster and had opportunities to pray and share hope with them. We met an elderly lady, Danuta, whose small farm was destroyed by the flood waters. Some of the livestock also drowned – which was very sad. She was so thankful that we came to offer help with cleaning up and provide cleaning kits.

We also met Mateusz, owner of a local hotel and restaurant which was renowned in the neighbourhood. Water destroyed much of the hotel and restaurant, as well as the beautiful rose garden and a warehouse. Mateusz struggled to understand what happened and why.

We visited a small community where a number of families live in the same building. The water severely damaged several flats. Two of the mothers, Marcelina and Katarzyna are trying to figure out the best way to move forward, providing a safe space for their children. We provided them with cleaning kits and a dehumidifier to help them dry their homes.

Thanks to the generous support of CBN partners we are able to bring hope in hopeless situations, bring practical relief and prayer support, transforming lives and communities.