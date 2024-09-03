Changing lives through education

Thanks to CBN partners we are able to bring hope to children all around the world, including Romania. Through a social programme for at-risk children from predominantly Roma background we are able to help children through education, nutritious food and by sharing God’s love.

Many of the Roma children who join the project are coming from very underprivileged communities and local villages. Many of the children struggle with misbehaviour, lack of concentration and are unable to read or write.

Though our ministry partner on the ground we are able to make a positive contribution in the lives of children. Through a Sunday school programme children receive education, basic life skills and learning how to read. As many of the children are illiterate, we help them to memorise Bible verses that share God’s love and purpose for them.

By focusing on education and spiritual growth, this project is making a meaningful impact in the lives of Roma children and their families, fostering hope for the future.