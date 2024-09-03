Changing lives through education

Thanks to CBN partners we are able to bring hope to children all around the world, including Romania. Through a social programme for at-risk children from predominantly Roma background we are able to help children through education, nutritious food and by sharing God’s love.
Many of the Roma children who join the project are coming from very underprivileged communities and local villages. Many of the children struggle with misbehaviour, lack of concentration and are unable to read or write.
Though our ministry partner on the ground we are able to make a positive contribution in the lives of children. Through a Sunday school programme children receive education, basic life skills and learning how to read. As many of the children are illiterate, we help them to memorise Bible verses that share God’s love and purpose for them.
By focusing on education and spiritual growth, this project is making a meaningful impact in the lives of Roma children and their families, fostering hope for the future.
One of these children is Salome. Salome loves coming to the Sunday School programme and pays so much attention each time when we share the lessons. She always wants to be involved and is even a little competitive!
When we shared about how God is the Potter and we are the clay, Salome paid much attention. We showed a video how clay is modelled and gave every child a piece of clay. They could make whichever figure they preferred. Some children made a cup, others a basket with fruits, others a spoon. Salome was so excited! She came up to us and showed us a her spoon with a big smile on her face. She was so proud that she could do this!
Salome has a real gift to learn the Bible verses and memorise them. She is able to repeat each verse by heart with only small hesitations and a little help! Still, she knew every word.
We know that Salome will remember these verses that will remind her of God’s love for her – that He will always be there for her.
It is only through the generous support of CBN Partners that we can help children like Salome. When you partner with CBN, your support will bring life, hope and God’s love to children in Romania and beyond.
If you are already a CBN Partner: THANK YOU for your generosity! To partner with us and join the CBN family of life-changers, click the link below!