Loved First

When Love Is Everywhere You Look We are at that time of year again – Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and pink and red hearts fill our shops in the form of balloons, greeting cards, and chocolates. It can be a beautiful opportunity to remember and celebrate the love in our lives, whether you are single, dating, or married. Yet all this talk and display of love has a way of making us pause and ask a deeper question: what is love, really – and where does it come from?

The Source of All Love When I reflect on love, I can’t help but return to its truest source in my life – the love of God. Paired with the words of 1 John, this truth always sends my thoughts in a particular direction. I don’t have children myself, but I can imagine that when you create a child with the person you love most, that child becomes unimaginably precious to you. You would do anything for them. You would risk everything to protect them. If danger came, your instinct would be to step in and defend them at all costs. And that is what makes 1 John 4:9-10 so astonishing.

Love That Chose the Cross God sent His only Son into the world knowing exactly what awaited Him. He saw the cross. He understood the suffering. And still, He chose to send Jesus. Why? Because He loves us. Pause for a moment and sit with that truth. Consider the weight of that sacrifice. Then consider this: the Creator of the universe deemed you worth it. You are deeply, intentionally, and sacrificially loved.

What This Love Means for You If you find yourself single this Valentine’s Day, you are not “less than.” How could you be, when you are adored by the One who spoke the universe into being? If you are dating, allow God’s perfect, sacrificial love to guide you. Let it shape your standards and remind you that your heart, your future, and your devotion are precious. And if you are married, remember this: your spouse was never meant to love you perfectly. Nor were you meant to carry that burden for them. God alone loves perfectly. Your spouse’s love is a gift – a beautiful addition, not the foundation.

Loved Before We Love Valentine’s Day often places romantic love at the centre, but Scripture gently redirects us: all love begins with God. His love is not earned, negotiated, or dependent on relationship status. It is freely given in Christ. Before we rush to express love to others, we are invited to first receive it ourselves.

A Moment to Receive Why not take ten quiet minutes today to thank God for the ways He has shown His love to you – through Jesus, through grace, and through His daily provision? Then pray this simple prayer: “Lord, help me live today from the assurance that I am already loved, not striving to earn it.” This short prayer has the power to quiet striving, ease pressure, and settle your heart into the deep assurance that you are already as loved as you will ever be.

Loved First, Always Let this truth anchor you today: “We love because he first loved us.”

1 John 4:19 (NIV) You are loved first – and from that place, you are free to love well. If this reflection encouraged your heart today, continue the journey of God’s love with two uplifting CBN devotionals – available now on the YouVersion app. Dive in here: Single Seasons: https://www.bible.com/en/reading-plans/33592 Valentine’s Day: https://www.bible.com/en/reading-plans/25648