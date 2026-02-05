Hope in Jesus Through Sporting Marvels

The amazing team at Sporting Marvels continues to take the hope of Jesus to schools and communities across South Wales. In some of the toughest and most deprived areas within the UK, young people are being changed by the goodness of God every week.

Through sport and RE classes, Sporting Marvels is making a significant difference in the lives of many children in the Rhondda Valley. One of the children told us,

“Every lesson is super interesting, and [the team] always teach us something new about God and Jesus. You have really helped me understand how important it is to have a big dream and to care for others!” – Cassie

After completing a series about the Life of David, the Sporting Marvels are ready to embark on a new teaching course following the life and parables of Jesus. We cannot wait to share with you the fruit of this in the coming months.

Work like this would not be possible without the dedication of the donors and partners of CBN. Together, we join hand in hand with organisations and churches across the nation to bring light and life to some of the most challenging places.

Our mission is to make Jesus known across the UK, Europe and beyond. Will you join us in that journey as a regular partner of CBN? Your giving enables us to support incredible work like Sporting Marvels here in the UK, as well as the ongoing work around the globe.

Together, we can be the difference.

If this story has inspired you, help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and family. You can also join us in praying for this project, and many others just like this across the world. And if you are able, we would love to ask you to consider becoming a CBN partner today.