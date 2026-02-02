Is Lent Biblical? Scripture makes an important distinction between biblical commands and biblical wisdom. For example, we are explicitly commanded not to murder in the Ten Commandments. However, Scripture also consistently shows that daily prayer, time in God’s Word, and intentional devotion – though not commanded in a single verse – are deeply fruitful practices. Lent fits into this second category. You won’t find a command to “observe Lent” in Scripture, but you will find many biblical foundations for its themes: Repentance (Joel 2:12-13; Acts 3:19) Fasting (Matthew 6:16-18) Self-examination (Psalm 139:23-24; 1 Corinthians 11:28) Drawing near to God (James 4:8) Scripture also affirms freedom of conscience in such practices (Romans 14:5-6; Colossians 2:16-17). Lent is not about obligation but invitation. As you reflect on these passages, the heart behind Lent becomes clear.

Lent and the Gospel Because Lent centres on renewing our awareness of dependence on God, it stands firmly against legalism and spiritual performance. Lent is not something we “do” to earn favour with God. Rather, it is a response to grace already given. Jesus strongly warns against empty religious behaviour (Matthew 23; Isaiah 58). These passages draw our attention back to the cross, where repentance begins and forgiveness is already secured. Lent, at its healthiest, always leads us back to the Gospel – not away from it.

Why 40 Days? Throughout Scripture, forty days (or years) repeatedly marks seasons of testing and transformation: Israel in the wilderness, Moses on Mount Sinai, Elijah’s journey, and Jesus’ temptation. These wilderness moments strip away distractions and cultivate dependence on God. Lent functions similarly – a voluntary “wilderness” that helps reorient our desires, passions, and loves toward their rightful place in God.

The Practices of Lent Practically speaking, Lent often involves either giving something up or taking something on. Anything that hinders devotion to God may be worth setting aside; anything that aids devotion may be worth embracing. Traditional practices include fasting, prayer, generosity, and simplicity. Modern examples might include limiting technology, breaking unhealthy habits, or stepping back from comforts. The details matter far less than the purpose. Lent is about intention, not technique.

How Lent Prepares Us for Easter In a fast-paced world, we often rush to the ending without embracing the process. Lent slows us down so we don’t rush past the cross on our way to the resurrection. Through Lent, we: Face sin honestly Remember our frailty – “we are but dust” Long more deeply for redemption The joy of Easter is magnified when it follows purposeful reflection.

Is Lent for Everyone? Lent is an invitation, not an obligation. Christians across traditions practice it differently – or not at all. What matters is engaging in ways that are scripturally grounded, spiritually healthy, and grace-centred. For those prone to shame or harsh self-criticism, Lent may not be helpful. Seek the Lord’s wisdom for how you can best prepare your heart for Easter.

Conclusion Lent is a tool, not a test. It is an invitation to slow down, listen, repent, and hope. If you choose to observe Lent, do so not with fear or obligation, but with expectant hope – trusting what God may reveal along the way.89 And remember: at the end of Lent stands a glorious resurrection, proclaiming salvation and new life to all who believe.