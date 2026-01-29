Helping Villagers in South East Asia

In Cambodia, not far from the border with Thailand, lies the village of Romduol Veasna. As with so many places in the region, villagers in Southeast Asia face severe water shortages during the dry season, when the land becomes parched.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
For 13-year-old Srey, who had to fetch water from a distant dam each day, it wasn’t just an arduous trek spending time that could be put to better use. She knew the water wasn’t clean or safe for her family. “It contained garbage, dead insects, animal waste, moss, human waste, and toxins from farming,” she told us. “I worried about my health and my family because I was using contaminated water.”
But when Operation Blessing heard about the villagers’ plight, our supporters offered them something that would change all that. Thanks to their help, we installed a new hand pump well that now provides safe drinking water for Srey’s family and their entire village. Villagers in Southeast Asia like Srey’s community are learning healthier ways to care for their families through WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) training – which provides the knowledge and practical skills needed to maintain clean water and sanitation systems.
Most importantly, during the well dedication, a local pastor shared the Gospel – about how God loves and cares for all people. And Srey prayed to receive Christ into her heart – a life-changing event for this young girl!
So the well’s dedication was a double blessing: excitement at having a new well close to their homes, and delight in salvation and God’s promises. You see, that is what’s possible when you decide to give the gift of clean water. You provide an opportunity for people to not only receive the physical water they need, but also to hear about the living water that is Jesus Christ.
And for a grateful Srey, her delight knows no bounds. Villagers in Southeast Asia continue to give thanks for our supporters who make these blessings possible. “Thank you very much for your love and generosity toward me and my community!”
Stories like this are only possible thanks to our partners. Please consider reaching out to offer more help and hope to a hurting world today through Operation Blessing. Your gift of compassion will provide those in need with life’s most basic necessities like clean water, hunger relief, medical care, disaster relief, and support for vulnerable children.