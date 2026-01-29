Helping Villagers in South East Asia

Clean Water and Faith Bring Transformation

For 13-year-old Srey, who had to fetch water from a distant dam each day, it wasn’t just an arduous trek spending time that could be put to better use. She knew the water wasn’t clean or safe for her family. “It contained garbage, dead insects, animal waste, moss, human waste, and toxins from farming,” she told us. “I worried about my health and my family because I was using contaminated water.”

But when Operation Blessing heard about the villagers’ plight, our supporters offered them something that would change all that. Thanks to their help, we installed a new hand pump well that now provides safe drinking water for Srey’s family and their entire village. Villagers in Southeast Asia like Srey’s community are learning healthier ways to care for their families through WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) training – which provides the knowledge and practical skills needed to maintain clean water and sanitation systems.

Most importantly, during the well dedication, a local pastor shared the Gospel – about how God loves and cares for all people. And Srey prayed to receive Christ into her heart – a life-changing event for this young girl!