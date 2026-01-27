From Rejection to Redemption: Rita’s Journey of Hope

In one of the countries of Central Asia, where many still live in the shadow of poverty and brokenness, a young woman named Rita is discovering her worth — and her future.
Rita grew up in a household shaped by responsibility and quiet sacrifice. She is the only child in a family of three generations, living with her mother and her elderly grandmother, who is nearly blind, has difficulty hearing, and can no longer walk. After her parents’ divorce, Rita became her family’s anchor. While her mother worked tirelessly — sometimes holding two jobs — to keep the family afloat, Rita took on the care of their home and her grandmother. From a young age, she learned how to cook, clean, and carry burdens far beyond her years.
Outwardly, everything seemed stable — a modest apartment, a dedicated mother, a polite and thoughtful daughter. But behind that surface, the family often struggled with hunger, and Rita silently carried the weight of deep emotional wounds. She never forgot the hurtful words her father once said in a drunken rage — that she was unwanted, that her existence had ruined his and her mother’s lives. Those words echoed in her heart for years, feeding shame and self-doubt.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
When Rita first came to the local Training Center, supported by Operation Blessing, she was nearly 20. She found a warm and welcoming space — a place where she could rest, create, and be seen. The team quickly noticed her artistic talent and kind heart, but they also saw the quiet sadness behind her smile. Over time, she began to open up. She shared her story, and the team prayed with her and offered encouragement. They reminded her of a truth she had never heard before — that she is not a mistake, but a beloved daughter of a Heavenly Father who never leaves or forsakes.
That message began to heal her heart.
During a Christmas event in 2024, something shifted. As she listened to the message of God’s love, Rita cried. For the first time, she felt truly wanted. Individual mentorship followed, and step by step, God restored her confidence. In the spring of 2025, she made a decision that would shape her life — she chose to follow Jesus.
“For the first time in my life,” she said, “I felt peace and joy inside. I now know I’m not a burden, but a miracle of God.”
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Today, Rita’s life is being transformed. Her relationship with her mother has grown stronger. She believes in her gifts and dreams again. She’s preparing to enter university to study fashion design, and she’s found a new community of faith. Whenever she has free time, she returns to the Training Center — to learn, serve, and share her story.
The Center has become a safe haven for Rita and many like her — young people longing for hope, meaning, and connection. Through practical support, creative opportunities, and spiritual care, this place is restoring hearts and building futures.
“I now know I’m not a mistake, not a burden, but a miracle of God.” – Rita
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Your partnership with CBN Europe and Operation Blessing is bringing lasting change — offering spiritual care, practical help, and the message of God’s redeeming love to some of the most vulnerable in Central Asia.
Join us in this mission. Become a CBN Europe partner and be part of someone’s miracle today.