How Superbook inspired one boy to take a bold step of faith to share God’s truth with his whole school

Jeremy, a bright 13-year-old boy from Germany. He is a kind, friendly, and thoughtful boy who is very close to his family. He loves talking to his mom and eagerly shares what’s on his heart.

His journey with Superbook began when he discovered the series at a church event — and he was instantly captivated. One episode that especially stood out to him was “The Last Battle,” which helped him better understand the Book of Revelation. He also remembers being deeply moved by the story of Job, learning that even our hardest moments can carry meaning.

During the pandemic, Jeremy’s family often watched church services on TV. Sometimes he and his sibling found the sermons hard to follow — but Superbook changed everything. They watched two episodes together in one evening and then discussed what they had learned. That’s when Superbook became a trusted companion in Jeremy’s spiritual life.

“What I like about Superbook: Gizmo, and the fact that Superbook takes complex Bible stories and wraps them up so they feel like children’s stories.”

Encouraged by what he’d experienced, Jeremy decided to present Superbook to his school. The response? Pure excitement! Students alike were so inspired that the whole school embraced the program and began integrating it into their activities.

“With Superbook, you simply can’t miss Jesus and God,” Jeremy shared.

Thank You for Reaching Children Like Jeremy

Because of your faithful support, Superbook continues to impact children across Europe — helping them understand the Bible in a way that’s clear, engaging, and personal.

Thanks to you, children like Jeremy not only grow stronger in their faith, but also find the courage to share it with others.