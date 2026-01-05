If Noah could do it, so can I

“God helped Noah, He will help my family”

Yana is a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine. She lives with her father and two sisters in a rural village, where life hasn’t been easy. The tragedy of losing her mother has deeply marked their family. At home, there are often arguments, and alcohol only adds to the pain. Yana longs for understanding — but among her peers, she often feels like an outsider, struggling to find friends and a sense of belonging.

On top of all this, she lives in a constant state of uncertainty. Like so many Ukrainian children, Yana doesn’t know when or where the next rocket or drone attack might strike. War is not a distant word — it is the atmosphere in which she is growing up.

But something changed when Yana was invited to attend a Superbook camp.