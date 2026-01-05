If Noah could do it, so can I

Yana is a 12-year-old girl from Ukraine. She lives with her father and two sisters in a rural village, where life hasn’t been easy. The tragedy of losing her mother has deeply marked their family. At home, there are often arguments, and alcohol only adds to the pain. Yana longs for understanding — but among her peers, she often feels like an outsider, struggling to find friends and a sense of belonging.
On top of all this, she lives in a constant state of uncertainty. Like so many Ukrainian children, Yana doesn’t know when or where the next rocket or drone attack might strike. War is not a distant word — it is the atmosphere in which she is growing up.
But something changed when Yana was invited to attend a Superbook camp.
“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
A Story That Brought Light
During the camp, the children explored stories from the Bible brought to life through vibrant animation, fun activities, and heartfelt conversations. One story especially touched Yana’s heart — the story of Noah.
She was struck by how Noah obeyed God even when everyone laughed at him and misunderstood him. That message gave her courage.
“If Noah was able to build the ark despite the laughter and misunderstanding, then I too can achieve my goals if I believe,” Yana shared.
Through this story, Yana began to see her own value — and that being different is not something to fear. She started noticing the good around her and discovered how even small acts, like helping her father or encouraging her sister, could bring warmth and change.
“I believe that just as God helped Noah, He will help my family. And I will find more friends,” she said with hope in her eyes.
Yana’s story is a beautiful testimony of how Superbook isn’t just about telling Bible stories — it’s about changing lives.
Because of you, children like Yana are finding light in the midst of darkness, courage in the face of loss, and joy in knowing they are not alone. Through Superbook camps, clubs, and daily programs, we’re reaching a generation that has grown up too fast — and showing them that there is still hope.
