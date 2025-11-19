Finding Strength in the Storm: Oleh’s Journey of Hope

Oleh is 11 years old. He was born in western Ukraine and has lived most of his life with a chronic illness that requires constant medical care and a strict diet. From the time he was just a baby, hospitals became a second home. After years of searching, his family finally received a diagnosis — Crohn’s disease — a lifelong condition that turned every day into a battle for stability.

Despite the challenges, Oleh’s parents never gave up. They did everything they could to provide the treatment, medication, and special meals their son needed. His mother says, “I can eat dry bread every day if needed, but watching my child suffer without medication and a special diet — I cannot.”

When the war escalated, everything changed again. Power outages made it nearly impossible to cook the food Oleh required. His life was at risk without reliable electricity or access to medication. So the family made the heartbreaking decision to leave their home and seek refuge in Poland.

They arrived in a new country with a new language, uncertain of what the future would hold. But God was already making a way.