Finding Strength in the Storm: Oleh’s Journey of Hope

Oleh is 11 years old. He was born in western Ukraine and has lived most of his life with a chronic illness that requires constant medical care and a strict diet. From the time he was just a baby, hospitals became a second home. After years of searching, his family finally received a diagnosis — Crohn’s disease — a lifelong condition that turned every day into a battle for stability.
Despite the challenges, Oleh’s parents never gave up. They did everything they could to provide the treatment, medication, and special meals their son needed. His mother says, “I can eat dry bread every day if needed, but watching my child suffer without medication and a special diet — I cannot.”
When the war escalated, everything changed again. Power outages made it nearly impossible to cook the food Oleh required. His life was at risk without reliable electricity or access to medication. So the family made the heartbreaking decision to leave their home and seek refuge in Poland.
They arrived in a new country with a new language, uncertain of what the future would hold. But God was already making a way.
A Place of Safety, Joy, and Healing
In 2023, Oleh discovered the “Helping Hand Training Centre” — a community hub supported by Operation Blessing. Here, he met other Ukrainian children, heard his own language again, and felt safe for the first time in a long time.
He joined Bible-based Superbook sessions, art and cooking classes, and sports activities. At first, his drawings were dark and heavy — filled with the weight of everything he had seen and endured. But slowly, his smile returned. His art grew brighter. His heart began to heal.
The center became his favorite place — somewhere he could laugh, learn, and grow. Even after witnessing deep trauma, including a tragedy that shook his family, Oleh found comfort among loving leaders and friends. He rides his bike to the center nearly every day, eager to participate and be part of a place where he belongs.
His mother says, “ We are glad to have such a center, as it offers great support to all Ukrainians who come here. We are endlessly grateful to the center’s staff for creating a warm and family-like atmosphere. The center makes a significant contribution to our child’s development, and we are confident that it is laying the right foundation for his future..”
Oleh’s story is one of many — of pain turned to peace, and fear transformed into faith.
Thanks to your partnership, families like his are finding stability, support, and a renewed sense of hope. At CBN Europe, we believe that when we share hope, we sow into a harvest that will last for generations.
Will you stand with us to help more children like Oleh?
Together, we can make a difference