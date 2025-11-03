A Heart Reawakened: Zlata’s Story of Healing and Hope

zlata is seven years old. She comes from a city in southern Ukraine that became a battleground during the war.
When the full-scale invasion began, Zlata was only four. Her days, once filled with play, laughter, and new friendships in kindergarten, were suddenly replaced by fear and silence. Her world shrunk to the cold walls of a basement, where she and her family hid from danger for days. The sounds of laughter were drowned out by the echoes of war.
After enduring four months under occupation, her mother made the brave decision to flee the country with her three children — including teenage siblings and little Zlata. They found temporary safety in Germany, but adjusting to a new country without their father was incredibly difficult. Zlata found herself in an unfamiliar world — surrounded by strange faces, a foreign language, and uncertainty.
She grew quiet and withdrawn. The lively sparkle in her eyes faded, and her laughter disappeared. It was as if she had built an invisible wall around her heart to protect herself from the world that had once betrayed her.
Finding Light in a New Land
Everything began to change when Zlata and her family connected with a local church, where she started attending a training center supported by Operation Blessing. There, she discovered the Superbook Club, a vibrant, interactive Bible-based program that brought healing and joy into her life.
These weekly Superbook sessions quickly became the highlight of her week. Through fun animated Bible stories, songs, crafts, and games, Zlata experienced a safe and loving environment where she could slowly begin to open up. The impact was extraordinary.
At first, she only observed quietly. Then, she began to hum along to songs. Eventually, she was laughing again, playing in group games, and sharing with others. The once-silent little girl found her voice.
When a special guest — Gizmo, the beloved Superbook robot — visited the club, Zlata’s joy bubbled over. Her endless questions about him showed that something beautiful was being restored in her: childlike wonder.
Encouraged by the love and safety she felt at the Superbook Club, Zlata began joining other activities at the center. Her curiosity was reignited. She made new friends — children from different countries and backgrounds — and her confidence blossomed.
Today, Zlata is a joyful and friendly child. But more importantly, her heart has been touched by the love of God. At home, she now reads the children’s Bible with her mother. She asks deep, sincere questions about faith — like, “Mom, what role does Jesus play in our lives?”
Her story is a powerful reminder that hearts can heal, even after great hardship. Through the faithful work of volunteers and the message of the Gospel, Zlata has been given a new beginning.
Thank you for being part of this transformation
Zlata’s story is one of many that show how your support brings light to the darkest places. Through your partnership with CBN Europe, children like Zlata discover peace, joy, and faith.
Together, we can continue to bring hope and healing — and reach a harvest that lasts for eternity.